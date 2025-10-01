Kush Fine Art: Life in the Mirror of Metaphor by Vladimir Kush

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / To reflect the world in the mirror of the metaphor - this is the goal of the artist. Metaphor does not only belong to linguistic communication but can also be found in our daily life. Metaphor is the means of communication that we live by. First of all, the metaphor is aimed at the viewer's feelings and subconscious. It gives full rein to imagination, as it is the imagination that creates the connections between two seemingly different things. "Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge has its limitations, while imagination has no limits." ~Albert Einstein. Metaphor leaves the mind open to grasp onto the hidden likeness of things and events and the more distant these things are, the greater the effect. The unexpectedness of the connection and sudden insight, which takes your breath away, is the true measure of the painting's value, according to the artist. Different from art that leaves us in speechless admiration (realism) or suggests we solve a puzzle made of symbols (abstract art), metaphorical art challenges our subconscious with the symbolism of artifacts. Any metaphor has its own story to tell. Metaphor "sees" through centuries, unveiling the images of the world and connecting notions created by civilization. At the same time, metaphor can easily reflect the complexities of our modern life, with its ambiguity and contradictions.

Vladimir Kush is one of the most original artists of our time. Through hard work and talent, he became the founder of a new genre of art known as - Metaphorical Realism - which is showcased throughout the world and in his own chain of art galleries: Kush Fine Art. A one-of-a-kind art gallery and the ultimate destination for anyone who maintains imagination and exquisite taste for all genres of art. Kush's style implies the truthful depiction of the material world and combines it with his own vision of cultural world traditions, and mythology.

Kush's mission is to find a metaphorical "parallel" for every side of real life. The element of unexpectedness will shake up the viewer and awaken his artistic nature. The artist believes that the viewer's insight comes at once. It is not about discovering something new. His concept is similar to that of Plato who believed there is an ideal world, a "cave" in which human souls once dwelled in. The "cave" retained their core ideas of things after they left. Therefore, the insight that comes when viewing art is a recollection of that. The artist's role is to stimulate this subconscious process of remembering through his art.

