New to The Street Signs TokenFi to Multi-Channel National Media Series

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / New to The Street, a leading financial news and multi-platform media brand, today announced a comprehensive media partnership with TokenFi, the real-world asset tokenization platform. The agreement includes long-form televised interviews, national TV commercials, and iconic digital billboard placements in Times Square and across New York's financial district.

Through this collaboration, TokenFi will showcase its mission to revolutionize tokenization and simplify asset launches for global investors. The campaign leverages New to The Street's unmatched reach across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, its 3.5M+ subscriber YouTube channel, and outdoor dominance with Reuters and Nasdaq billboards.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, commented:

"TokenFi represents the future of accessible, user-friendly tokenization. By combining our nationwide broadcast presence with our digital and outdoor media assets, we are delivering TokenFi's story to millions of investors across every major channel. This is exactly what New to The Street does best-transforming innovative companies into household names."

The TokenFi series begins October 2025 with features airing in primetime across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. Complementing TV exposure, dedicated digital campaigns and outdoor media activations will ensure TokenFi's visibility across both institutional and retail investor audiences.

About New to The Street

New to The Street (NTTS) is the premier multi-platform financial news and media brand, reaching millions of investors weekly. For over 15 years, NTTS has been producing in-depth corporate profiles and executive interviews as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, alongside its fastest-growing financial YouTube channel with 3.5M+ subscribers.

NTTS combines long-form TV, digital distribution, outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC's Financial District, and predictable earned media pickups across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. With a client roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Ford Motors, KITON, FLOKI, IMG Academy, PetVivo, and many more, NTTS stands as the only financial media platform delivering comprehensive, predictable, and scalable investor visibility at national and global levels.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is a next-generation platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

Website: https://tokenfi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tokenfi

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. FLOKI aims to become the world's most well-known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. FLOKI currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website: https://floki.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FlokiOfficial

Telegram: https://t.co/vBZd3lbFQK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floki_crypto/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@floki_crypto

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/floki

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/290420602797109/?ref=share

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Floki/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/officialfloki

Media Contact: Monica Brennan Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-tokenfi-to-multi-channel-national-media-series-1080959