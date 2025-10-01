DEXA Closes Oversubscribed $15M Seed Funding to Introduce At Home Drone Delivery in Major Metropolitan Markets

Company Poised to Compete with Drone Delivery Giants as the Only One of its Size with All Three Critical FAA Milestones that Make True Drone Delivery Possible

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / DEXA , a leading innovator in autonomous drone delivery, today announced the completion of its $15M Seed Round. The Seed was raised in three oversubscribed stages (2021, 2023 and 2025), each totaling $5M. The round was led by G2A Investment Partners, with participation from Venture 53 and Tech Square Ventures' Engage Fund, both bringing deep experience in scaling logistics and technology platforms. The strong demand underscores investor confidence in DEXA's vision and market potential, bolstered by the company's unparalleled achievements in FAA certifications and waivers.

The funding is being used to expand DEXA's delivery networks, onboard new retail partners, and grow operations across multiple markets. One of the first phases of drone delivery expansion will be to metropolitan areas. As one of only four Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified drone airlines that integrates both operations and manufacturing of an S1-listed aircraft, DEXA has the authority and expertise to advance its mission of revitalizing main streets by empowering smaller, independent retailers to compete with two-day shipping. The company's expansion will drive the scaling of fast, affordable, and eco-friendly drone delivery for communities everywhere.

"This funding is more than capital - it's validation of our mission to transform local commerce through drone logistics," said Beth Flippo , CEO of DEXA. "We're proud to have the support of Venture 53, Tech Square Ventures, and our partners since the very beginning, G2A Investment Partners, who share our belief that Main Street businesses deserve the same powerful delivery tools as the world's largest retailers. Together, we're not just building the future of logistics, we're leading a movement to rewrite the rules of delivery in America."

DEXA is unique for a company of its size, boasting a Part 135 Carrier Certificate, granting the authority to operate on-demand, unscheduled air service, and a national beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) waiver allowing pilots to fly drones out of view without individual, case-by-case flight approvals from the FAA. Dexa is one of a select few companies with this nationwide waiver, making it uniquely positioned to operate at scale nationwide, and across state borders.

DEXA also breaks from tradition by manufacturing its own certified US-made aircraft, controlling the entire delivery ecosystem. This gives the company a large advantage over competitors in both operational and regulatory aspects.

"There are only a handful of companies in the U.S. that integrate operations and aircraft and have been certified to fly BVLOS commercially," said Alcides Ferreira , Managing Partner, G2A Investment Partners. "Dexa reached that milestone with far less capital and fewer people - proving that planning, drive, and discipline are critical to realizing the vision. We are confident they are on the right path to creating an entirely new way of moving goods and connecting communities. We don't just invest in bright ideas, but in people with the vision and passion to pursue them relentlessly."

While fast, convenient drone delivery to customers' homes and workplaces has been a hot topic for more than a decade, no company has been able to come through on its promise at scale. More than six years after the FAA approved commercial home deliveries with drones, deliveries have been limited to a few suburbs and rural areas . One large provider went so far as to double down on rural deliveries when targeting denser cities was unsuccessful.

DEXA is focusing on hometowns and local businesses, not centrally located warehouses and fulfillment centers that can limit a delivery radius and contribute to suburban sprawl. This approach will help to revitalize local commerce by giving small and mid-sized retailers the same delivery power as online giants, giving DEXA a leg up with local retail segments, which are an underserved, high-growth market.

For updates and behind-the-scenes coverage of DEXA drone deliveries, follow

@flyDEXA on social media or visit flyDEXA.com .

About DEXA

DEXA (Drone Express) is a leader in autonomous drone logistics, delivering safe, fast, and eco-friendly solutions for retailers and consumers. Founded in 2021 and based in Dayton, OH, DEXA designs and manufactures its own US-made DE-2020 hexacopter and operates an advanced delivery marketplace app, DEXA NOW. The company is committed to driving innovation in last-mile delivery and shaping the future of logistics.

###

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for DEXA

DEXA@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: DEXA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/dexa-closes-oversubscribed-15m-seed-funding-to-introduce-at-home-drone-delive-1077514