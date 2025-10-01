Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - On World Mental Health Day, October 10, Lions International-the world's largest membership-based service organization-reaffirms its commitment to supporting mental health and well-being through a global service initiative launched in 2025.

The initiative, which promotes awareness, education, and advocacy, includes the first Lions Week of Service for Mental Health and Well-being, held October 4-12, 2025, to coincide with World Mental Health Day. The effort builds on a remarkable surge in mental health service: from July 2024 to June 2025, Lions reported 15,222 mental health service activities, up more than 857% from the previous year, reaching over 2.4 million individuals worldwide.

"World Mental Health Day is a powerful reminder that caring for our mental well-being is just as vital as caring for our physical health," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "Lions are stepping up with compassion and creativity to reduce stigma, support families, and expand access to resources for people in need around the world."

Across the globe, Lions and Leos are making an impact:

In Nepal, clubs organized free awareness camps and youth mindfulness programs.

In Nigeria, Leos marked World Mental Health Day with a community road show and lectures at a local psychiatric hospital.

In Türkiye and the United Kingdom, clubs host music and memory cafés for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's.

In Alaska, United States, Lions clubs raised funds for suicide prevention and supported veterans with therapy dogs.

This summer at the Lions International Convention in Orlando, Lions leaders and experts shared best practices during a panel seminar, "Shining a Light on Mental Health and Well-being," which drew significant global interest. Past Council Chairperson and Eagle River Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions Club Secretary Karen Burns was part of that conversation and believes Lions around the world can serve their communities when it comes to mental health.

"Mental health and well-being touch every family, every community, and every generation," said Burns. "Through conversations with our local veterans and partnerships that provide therapy dogs for those living with PTSD and other challenges, we see firsthand how Lions can make a real difference. Mental health is not a separate issue-it is part of the overall health of our communities, and Lions are stepping forward to ensure people know they are supported, valued, and not alone."

According to the World Health Organization, more than 720,000 people die by suicide each year, while one in seven adolescents experiences a mental disorder. With demand for services growing, Lions are committed to expanding their reach and impact.

"As Lions, we are called to serve the most pressing needs of our time," added Singh. "By focusing on mental health, we are working to create a stronger, healthier, and more compassionate world."

For resources, videos and more information about Lions International's work in mental health and well-being, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

