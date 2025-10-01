Infotect Design Solutions Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary!

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Infotect Design Solutions , a Managed Service Provider specializing in finding innovative technology solutions for small businesses, non-profits, and local government, is thrilled to celebrate 25 years of delivering unparalleled expertise to their clients.

Since its founding in 2000, Infotect Design Solutions has grown from a small IT firm to a leading provider in the Tampa Bay area, with an annual revenue of $3 million and over 30 employees providing white-glove services to businesses, national and international alike.

For its 25th anniversary, Infotect Design Solutions inaugurated a new office. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and represents its commitment to innovation and collaboration while supporting its ever-growing clientele.

Infotect's unique mission is to provide personalized assessments, solve complex business challenges, and develop long-term growth plans. Bridging the gap between unique technology needs and reliable consulting and training services, Infotect empowers clients to leverage evolving technology effectively.

The company has successfully integrated AI tools to boost productivity and streamline operations for clients, while also actively participating in local community initiatives to support technological development.

Steven R. Williams, President of Infotect Design Solutions, said,

"It is fitting that 2025, our 25th anniversary, is the year we settle into our new home to support the next decade of growth and opportunities. I am extremely proud of the team and culture we have built. I believe that when we build strong internal relationships with a cohesive vision, then it is easy to foster and develop the same kind of long-lasting client relationships!"

Infotect Design Solutions is based in Tampa, Florida with clients around the United States and Caribbean. For more information, visit www.infotect.us or contact info@infotect.us .

About Infotect Design Solutions

Founded in 2000, Infotect Design Solutions is a Florida-based IT consulting firm specializing in cloud applications, workflow automation, and managed services. With over two decades of partnership with Microsoft, Infotect empowers small and mid-sized organizations to embrace digital transformation through secure, scalable, and user-friendly technology solutions. Service verticals include non-profits, medical, construction and local government with clients internationally. The company's mission is rooted in delivering exceptional service, fostering long-term client relationships, and helping organizations achieve their goals through innovation and strategic IT support.?

