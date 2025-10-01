Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 21:26 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infotect Design Solutions Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary!

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Infotect Design Solutions, a Managed Service Provider specializing in finding innovative technology solutions for small businesses, non-profits, and local government, is thrilled to celebrate 25 years of delivering unparalleled expertise to their clients.

Since its founding in 2000, Infotect Design Solutions has grown from a small IT firm to a leading provider in the Tampa Bay area, with an annual revenue of $3 million and over 30 employees providing white-glove services to businesses, national and international alike.

For its 25th anniversary, Infotect Design Solutions inaugurated a new office. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company and represents its commitment to innovation and collaboration while supporting its ever-growing clientele.

Infotect's unique mission is to provide personalized assessments, solve complex business challenges, and develop long-term growth plans. Bridging the gap between unique technology needs and reliable consulting and training services, Infotect empowers clients to leverage evolving technology effectively.

The company has successfully integrated AI tools to boost productivity and streamline operations for clients, while also actively participating in local community initiatives to support technological development.

Steven R. Williams, President of Infotect Design Solutions, said,

"It is fitting that 2025, our 25th anniversary, is the year we settle into our new home to support the next decade of growth and opportunities. I am extremely proud of the team and culture we have built. I believe that when we build strong internal relationships with a cohesive vision, then it is easy to foster and develop the same kind of long-lasting client relationships!"

Infotect Design Solutions is based in Tampa, Florida with clients around the United States and Caribbean. For more information, visit www.infotect.us or contact info@infotect.us.

About Infotect Design Solutions

Founded in 2000, Infotect Design Solutions is a Florida-based IT consulting firm specializing in cloud applications, workflow automation, and managed services. With over two decades of partnership with Microsoft, Infotect empowers small and mid-sized organizations to embrace digital transformation through secure, scalable, and user-friendly technology solutions. Service verticals include non-profits, medical, construction and local government with clients internationally. The company's mission is rooted in delivering exceptional service, fostering long-term client relationships, and helping organizations achieve their goals through innovation and strategic IT support.?

###?

SOURCE: Infotect Design Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infotect-design-solutions-celebrates-25-year-anniversary-1080753

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.