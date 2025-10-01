Anzeige
01.10.2025
Sandra Day O'Connor Institute: National Trust for Historic Preservation Bestows Prestigious Award to the Sandra Day O'Connor House

One of only eight projects and organizations honored nationwide

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute is proud to announce that the O'Connor House in Tempe, Arizona, has been awarded the prestigious National Trust for Historic Preservation Trustees'Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship.The honor was presented in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at its annual PastForward Conference in September. Only eight projects and organizations nationwide were recognized for exemplary preservation work.

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

The O'Connor House, conserved by the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, is the historic adobe home of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the nation's highest court. To prevent its demolition, the home was meticulously relocated brick by brick in 2009 to the pristine desert setting of Papago Park in Tempe, Arizona. Today, the O'Connor House stands as an icon for the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, serving as a symbol of the lifetime work of Justice O'Connor and a gathering place for civic engagement and civility.

"Justice O'Connor's vision was to create a place where people could come together to address society's problems through respectful dialogue," said Gay Wray, Co-Chair of the O'Connor Institute Board of Directors. "The O'Connor House embodies the work of Justice O'Connor, and we are deeply honored that the National Trust for Historic Preservation has recognized its enduring significance."

Established more than six decades ago, the National Preservation Awards are among the highest honors in the field, spotlighting distinguished individuals, organizations, and historic places that enrich their communities through preservation. This year's awardees reflect the power of historic places to strengthen community engagement, nurture culture, and inspire future generations.

Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, remarked, "Preservation is a creative force. Historic places hold shared memories that can bring us together. By saving and thoughtfully adapting them for new uses, we can strengthen community engagement, nurture local culture, promote economic opportunity, and reduce waste."

The O'Connor House is now celebrated as a home that symbolizes the life of trailblazing Justice O'Connor, and as a living legacy of civic leadership for generations to come.

For more information about the O'Connor House and the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, visit OConnorInstitute.org

To read more about The National Trust for Historic Preservation and this year's honorees, visit National Preservation Awards 2025.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org

Contact Information

Heather Schader
hschader@oconnorinstitute.org
602-730-3300 x8

SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute



