Harris and Davis Financial Advisors: One Of Nebraska's Experienced Retirement Planners, Akil Davis, Co-Authors Retirement Planning Book to Help Retirees Save Taxes

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Affluent retirees face unprecedented challenges as they navigate a complex financial landscape, including market volatility, rising healthcare costs, inflation, and increased life expectancy. They are looking for solid advice and actionable strategies to protect their money and themselves throughout retirement.

This book offers readers a comprehensive guide that goes beyond traditional financial strategies. In Retire On Your Terms, co-author Akil Davis equips readers with strategies to overcome these hurdles and design a retirement plan tailored to their unique goals and values.

Davis emphasizes a holistic mindset shift regarding retirement, focusing on personal values, lifestyle aspirations, and the creation of a tailored retirement plan that aligns with individual goals.

"Retirement is a personal journey that should be defined by you, not dictated by societal norms or financial myths or the desires of others," said Davis. "In our book, we empower readers to take control of their financial futures, helping ensure they can enjoy their retirement on their own terms."

Davis understands the complexities and challenges that individuals face as they approach retirement. He believes that retirement should not merely be about financial accumulation but about achieving a fulfilling life that reflects one's dreams and values.

Retire On Your Terms covers essential topics, including:

Overcoming financial myths that can derail retirement plans.

Strategies for creating a personalized roadmap to financial security.

Insights into reducing unnecessary taxes and protecting wealth.

Real-life case studies illustrating the success of tailored retirement planning.

Davis's commitment to education and empowerment is evident through his work, as he has conducted numerous workshops and seminars aimed at helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of retirement planning.

"These aren't just generic concerns; they're real challenges that affect how retirees live and plan for their futures," says Davis. "We wrote this book to provide clarity, confidence, and actionable strategies that address these issues head-on."

For more information and resources for retirement, visit HarrisAndDavis.com or call 402.397.5440.

About Akil Davis

Akil B. Davis, ChFC®, CEPA® is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Planner. As a Chartered Financial Consultant® and Certified Exit Planner Advisor, Davis created The Life Abundant Wealth Process to provide a much needed comprehensive and personalized approach to retirement planning that addresses retirees most pressing concerns and aspirations.

The Life Abundant Wealth Process is about more than just managing money-it's about empowering retirees to live the life they've dreamed of and saved for. As a Partner of Harris and Davis Financial Advisors, Akil and his team help business owners, professionals, and independent women live a life of abundance.

Contact:

Akil Davis

Harris and Davis

Phone: (402) 397-5440

Email: akil.davis@harrisanddavis.com

Website: harrisanddavis.com

Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

9900 Nicholas Street, Suite 360, Omaha, NE 68114

