Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 octobre/October 2025) - 55 North Mining Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twelve point five (12.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 24,547,698 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 2, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

55 North Mining Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque douze virgule cinq (12,5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 24 547 698 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 2 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 3 OCT 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 3 OCT 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 3 OCT 2025 Symbol/Symbole: FFF NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 31680F 40 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 31680F 40 5 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 31680F207/CA31680F2070

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)