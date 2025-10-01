Patriot Critical Minerals Completes SEC Technical Report; Summary of its 100% Controlled MEGA Tungsten Project; Reports Largest SEC Compliant Resource in the United States

ELKO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada, today announced the filing of a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") prepared in accordance with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation S-K, Subpart 1300 of the Securities Exchange Act (S-K 1300) for its wholly owned MEGA Tungsten Project. The TRS, with an effective date of August 1, 2025, was completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and includes an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 21.8 million short tons grading 0.18% WO3 for a total WO3 material content of 78.7 million lb or 35.6k tonnes. All estimates of mineral resources have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and SEC S-K 1300.

Highlights of the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Pit Constrained 21.8 M short tons grading 0.18% WO3

78.7 M lb or 35.6 kt contained WO3

Assumed 75% Recovery Scenario

Cut-off grade of 0.08% WO3

Market study indicating $400/ MTU WO3 base-case pricing

Database includes 366 drillholes totalling 92,511 ft and 2,511 samples from 22 trenches

Largest reported SEC-compliant tungsten resource in the United States

Table 1. SRK's MEGA Project Resource Statement, August 2025

Category Mass

(million short tons) WO3 (%) Average Value (%) Material Content

(million pounds (lb) Inferred 21.80 0.18 78.7

Notes on Mineral Resources:

Source: SRK, 2025 Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Notes: Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. Material reported above a break-even economic cut-off grade (CoG) of 0.08% WO3 are within an optimized pit shell, and only those resources internal to mining claim boundaries The Qualified Person is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, political, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues that could affect the Mineral Resource Estimate.

The full SEC S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary can be found here: SEC S-K 1300 Technical Report

Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Patriot Critical Minerals, added: "Critical minerals are not just resources; they are the currency powering the 21st century. After over 15 years of chronic underinvestment, capital is surging back into mining as governments and industries race to secure resilient domestic supplies. Tungsten, especially, lies at the vital crossroads of defense, technology, and energy. At Patriot Critical Minerals, we're proud to be at the forefront of this vital resurgence, delivering shareholder value while bolstering America's strategic imperatives."

Brodie Sutherland, CEO of Patriot Critical Minerals, commented: "The completion of our S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary marks a pivotal milestone, unveiling the immense scale and transformative potential of the MEGA Project. This positions Patriot to deliver a resilient, domestic tungsten supply precisely when U.S. industries and defense sectors face a pressing demand for dependable, secure resources."

Strategic Importance

Patriot is advancing with a clear vision: to establish itself as America's leading name in tungsten. The Company's flagship MEGA Project is strategically aligned with U.S. government initiatives to rebuild critical domestic supply chains, strengthen defense readiness, and reduce dependence on foreign sources.

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, tungsten's strategic role across defense systems, aerospace, semiconductors, hard metals, and emerging battery technologies has never been more vital. By aggressively driving forward resource development and drilling programs, Patriot is positioning the MEGA Project as a cornerstone asset in securing America's long-term tungsten supply.

A National Security Asset

Patriot seeks to establish the MEGA Project as a recognized national security interest, and the Company intends to engage with U.S. federal and state agencies to align development timelines with critical mineral funding programs, stockpiling strategies, and defense procurement priorities.

Why Tungsten on U.S. Soil

Tungsten is one of the hardest, densest, and highest-melting-point metals on Earth, essential for defense, aerospace, energy transition, and advanced technologies such as AI chips, EV drivetrains, and renewable energy systems. Despite this strategic importance, the United States has not produced tungsten domestically in over a decade and remains nearly 100% import-dependent.

Today, approximately 87% of global tungsten supply comes from China, Russia, and North Korea, regimes that operate with minimal environmental oversight, subsidized energy, and non-market labor practices. This concentration of supply exposes NATO-aligned countries to geopolitical risks and leaves critical defense and industrial supply chains vulnerable.

Unlike many global projects, which require underground mining, demanding higher capital, longer timelines, and more complex infrastructure, Patriot's MEGA deposit sits right at the surface. This makes it ideally suited for open-pit development: a lower-cost, faster-to-market approach that delivers simpler access to mineralized zones and reduces both financial and technical risk.

As the largest SEC-compliant tungsten resource in America, MEGA represents the most advanced and scalable opportunity to establish secure domestic production. By developing tungsten on U.S. soil, Patriot is positioned to support national security priorities, reduce reliance on adversarial supply chains, and deliver a reliable, responsible source of tungsten for America's future.

Technical Reports

The Company will be filing a NI 43-101 technical report on SEDAR+ within 45 days in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report, once filed, will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Qualified Persons

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. (SRK) consents to the issuance of the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for the MEGA Project (the Report) in the form and context for which it is to be included in documentation distributed to the directors of Patriot Critical Minerals Corp., and in Patriot's filing with the Securities Exchange Commission. SRK is the "Qualified Person" for the sections of the Report as identified in section 2.8 of the Technical Report Summary.

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release, and as related through the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the MEGA Project, has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Hastings (M.Sc, P.Geo, MAusIMM (CP) of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc). Mr. Hastings is independent of Patriot Critical Minerals and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.- based company dedicated to the development of critical minerals, with a primary focus on advancing its wholly owned MEGA tungsten project located in Elko County, Nevada. Encompassing 310 acres across 15 unpatented lode mining claims, the MEGA project represents one of the largest known tungsten deposits in the United States. An updated mineral resource estimate has been completed showcasing 21.8 million short tons of tungsten trioxide (WO3) at a grade of 0.18%. To learn more, please visit our website at www.patriotcritical.com .

QA/QC of Underlying Data

SRK is of the opinion that the procedures and methods, as documented and understood from the legacy and more recent sampling at the MEGA Project, are suitable for the declaration of Inferred Mineral Resources. Potential inaccuracies or biases (which could result from issues in historical methods) have been accounted for in a variety of ways, and any latent uncertainty has been incorporated as a factor in the resource classification. Demonstration of the accuracy of these legacy data remains an opportunity.

