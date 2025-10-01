My Future Vision's strategy will allocate 20-25% to private markets, supporting the government's call for DC funds to boost UK private market investment

This collaborative approach will allow UK retirement savers to benefit from the combination of Aviva's DC capabilities and StepStone's $723 billion global platform, ensuring differentiated access to attractive private markets opportunities globally

StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, announced today it is partnering with Aviva to offer its UK trust-based pension schemes, institutional-grade access to global private markets through Aviva's newly launched My Future Vision default strategy.

As one of five specialist managers selected by Aviva to help deliver this innovative new solution, StepStone will bring its panoramic view of private markets deal flow, differentiated access to high-quality managers, and long-standing investment expertise to millions of UK retirement savers.

My Future Vision represents a major step forward in defined contribution ("DC") investing. By tailoring allocations to savers' stage of life, the strategy aims to balance growth in early years with stability and income closer to retirement. The strategy also supports the UK Mansion House Compact and Accord, helping to channel more long-term capital into unlisted equities and private markets with the aim of diversifying and improving retirement outcomes.

"We founded StepStone Private Wealth Solutions to provide private markets access to different profiles of investors and a broader range of pension savers. Partnering with Aviva allows us to extend that mission and we're confident this has the potential to enhance long-term outcomes for UK retirement savers," said Jason Ment, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, StepStone Group.

"Aviva's new My Future Vision solution demonstrates the growing importance of private markets in the UK pensions landscape. We're proud to partner on this initiative and to bring StepStone's scale, insights, and global relationships to UK retirement savers. For advisors, trustees and employers, this marks a significant step forward in how private markets can be accessed in a transparent and scalable way," said Nick Gardner, Managing Director, UK Distribution, StepStone Group.

StepStone continues to build on its momentum following the rapid growth of its private wealth business, driven by demand for evergreen funds and new solutions globally.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $723 billion of total capital, including $199 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

For more information, visit StepStone Group

About Aviva

We are the UK's leading diversified insurer and we operate in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We also have international investments in India and China.

We help over 25 million customers (including Direct Line) make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong we'll be there to put it right.

We have been taking care of people for more than 325 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2024, we paid £29.3 billion in claims and benefits to our customers.

For more details on what we do, our business and how we help our customers, visit www.aviva.com/about-us.

