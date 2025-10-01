Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Einride has Raised $100 Million to Accelerate Autonomous Freight and Expand Global Operations

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride, a technology company that provides digital, electric, and autonomous solutions for road freight, has raised about $100 million in funding from a mix of existing and new investors. The capital will power Einride's next phase of growth as it scales the deployment of its autonomous freight solutions, deepens technology development, and continues its expansion with customers.

Investors include EQT Ventures, one of Einride's largest shareholders; a global asset management company based on the West Coast of the United States; as well as other investors and shareholders.

"We believe Einride is building the most complete and forward-looking freight ecosystem on the market today," said Ted Persson, partner at EQT Ventures. "Nordic tech has a habit of being underestimated, until it quietly rewires an entire industry. That's exactly what Einride is doing in freight."

Founded in Sweden in 2016, Einride is developing and operating a new freight ecosystem, which includes one of the world's largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks, cutting-edge autonomous technology and the proprietary Saga planning optimization platform. Saga integrates advanced digital planning with electric and autonomous vehicles to address the fragmentation, high emissions, and labor shortages that continue to impact the freight industry.

"I am excited and proud for the continued trust our investors have placed in us", said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. "This funding allows us to grow with our customer base and accelerate the deployment of our autonomous freight technology. It's a strong signal of confidence in both our team and our unique position in the market."

This raise follows a year of sustained growth for Einride with net sales more than doubling in 2024, a successful expansion into Austria and the UAE, and a growing footprint with global shippers across Europe and North America.

The $100 million includes an investment made earlier this year by IonQ - the world's leading quantum company - to develop quantum applications that address large-scale logistics problems that have traditionally challenged classical computing.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
press@einride.tech
+46 728 889 610

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/einride/r/einride-has-raised--100-million-to-accelerate-autonomous-freight-and-expand-global-operations,c4244081

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/einride/i/einridesmartchargerstation-9,c3474410

EinrideSmartchargerStation 9

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/einride-has-raised-100-million-to-accelerate-autonomous-freight-and-expand-global-operations-302573048.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.