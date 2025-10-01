Einride has Raised $100 Million to Accelerate Autonomous Freight and Expand Global Operations

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Einride, a technology company that provides digital, electric, and autonomous solutions for road freight, has raised about $100 million in funding from a mix of existing and new investors. The capital will power Einride's next phase of growth as it scales the deployment of its autonomous freight solutions, deepens technology development, and continues its expansion with customers.

Investors include EQT Ventures, one of Einride's largest shareholders; a global asset management company based on the West Coast of the United States; as well as other investors and shareholders.

"We believe Einride is building the most complete and forward-looking freight ecosystem on the market today," said Ted Persson, partner at EQT Ventures. "Nordic tech has a habit of being underestimated, until it quietly rewires an entire industry. That's exactly what Einride is doing in freight."

Founded in Sweden in 2016, Einride is developing and operating a new freight ecosystem, which includes one of the world's largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks, cutting-edge autonomous technology and the proprietary Saga planning optimization platform. Saga integrates advanced digital planning with electric and autonomous vehicles to address the fragmentation, high emissions, and labor shortages that continue to impact the freight industry.

"I am excited and proud for the continued trust our investors have placed in us", said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. "This funding allows us to grow with our customer base and accelerate the deployment of our autonomous freight technology. It's a strong signal of confidence in both our team and our unique position in the market."

This raise follows a year of sustained growth for Einride with net sales more than doubling in 2024, a successful expansion into Austria and the UAE, and a growing footprint with global shippers across Europe and North America.

The $100 million includes an investment made earlier this year by IonQ - the world's leading quantum company - to develop quantum applications that address large-scale logistics problems that have traditionally challenged classical computing.

