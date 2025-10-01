Early Warning News Release Regarding the Acquisition of Over 10% of the Common Shares of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / On September 26, 2025, Mr. Randy Gilling (the "Acquiror") acquired an aggregate of 1,807,153 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Alset AI Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GPUS) at a price of $0.13 per Common Share for aggregate consideration paid of $234,929.89 (collectively, the "Acquisitions"). The Acquisitions were completed through various purchase transactions of the Common Shares on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to completion of the Acquisitions, the Acquiror, together with any joint actor (as such term is defined in NI 62-103) beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 14,976,373 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.66% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following completion of the Acquisitions, the Acquiror, together with any joint actor, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 16,783,526 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a non-diluted basis. The Acquiror does not hold any securities convertible into Common Shares.

The Common Shares are being held by the Acquiror for investment purposes with a long-term view of the investment due to confidence in the Company's platform, strategy and future vision. The Acquiror may, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the Company whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise, in compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company is located at 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1420, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1E4. The Acquiror is located at 777-2255B Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4E 1G3. A copy of the early warning report related to the Acquisitions will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained from the Acquirorat sales@silverbirchgrowth.com.

