01.10.2025 22:42 Uhr
Flor de Caña Rum: Flor de Caña 18 Year Rum Awarded Prestigious "Grand Gold Medal" at Spirits Selection by CMB

BRUSSELS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the renowned premium rum brand celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to sustainability, proudly announces that its Flor de Caña 18 Year ultra-premium rum has been awarded the coveted "Grand Gold Medal" at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB). This distinction, reserved only for spirits that achieve the highest tasting scores, recognizes the world-class quality and artistry behind Flor de Caña 18 Year.

Flor de Caña 18

The Spirits Selection by CMB, headquartered in Belgium, is one of the most influential international competitions in the spirits industry. Each year, the event gathers a panel of world-renowned experts who conduct rigorous blind tastings to evaluate a wide range of spirits. The Grand Gold Medal is the highest honor awarded, distinguishing products that reach near-perfect standards and setting a benchmark of excellence recognized worldwide.

"We are honored that Flor de Caña has received this Grand Gold Medal, a recognition that validates not only the superior quality of our rum, but also our commitment to sustainability throughout our 135-year story," said Mauricio Solórzano, Global Ambassador at Flor de Caña. "This award reaffirms Flor de Caña's position among the finest spirits in the world and inspires us to continue sharing our exceptional liquid with consumers globally."

Flor de Caña is a fifth-generation, family-owned brand since 1890 that has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning portfolio of premium rums from Nicaragua, aged naturally in American white oak barrels without sugar or artificial ingredients. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12-year, 18-year, and 25-year rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exquisitely smooth finish.

About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Media Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787193/Flor_de_Can_a_18.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-18-year-rum-awarded-prestigious-grand-gold-medal-at-spirits-selection-by-cmb-302573056.html

