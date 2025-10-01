Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Murfreesboro, TN

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, October 14that 3:30 PM CST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the groundbreaking of its fourth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at I-24 & Joe B Jackson Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN, Buc-ee's Murfreesboro will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's is proud to offer its signature favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Guests can enjoy thousands of snack, meal, and beverage options, along with award-winning restrooms, competitively priced fuel, and the exceptional service that has made Buc-ee's a trusted name for over 40 years.

Dignitaries attending the Buc-ee's Murfreesboro groundbreaking ceremony will include City Manager Darren Gore, the Murfreesboro City Council, Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr, and the Rutherford County Commission.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 54 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi and Virginia. Since 2024 Buc-ee's has broken ground on its first locations in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. Murfreesboro will be Buc-ee's fourth location in TN.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, said, "Murfreesboro has been a great partner to work with since we first visited. This community will be a welcome pitstop for folks traveling to and from Nashville and Atlanta and the Gulf Coast."

Buc-ee's Murfreesboro will bring at least 250+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information

Crissy Gonzales
Media Coordinator
media@buc-ees.com
346-302-3653

.

SOURCE: Buc-ee's



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/buc-ees-to-break-ground-on-new-travel-center-in-murfreesboro-tn-1080436

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.