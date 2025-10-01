SB Tree Service Brings Certified Expertise and Reliable Tree Care to Homes and Businesses Across Volusia and Flagler Counties

Certified Tree Care Services for Homes & Businesses in Volusia and Flagler Counties

HOLLY HILL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / SB Tree Service, a trusted leader in the tree care industry, continues to provide top-quality, comprehensive services for residential and commercial clients throughout Volusia and Flagler counties. Licensed and insured, the company is recognized for its dedication to safety, customer satisfaction, and the highest level of professional integrity.

SB Tree Service Crew Performing Professional Tree Removal in Volusia County

SB Tree Service arborists carefully remove a large residential tree in Holly Hill, Florida, using advanced equipment and safety gear.

With over fifteen years of industry experience, SB Tree Service has built a reputation for delivering precise, reliable, and science-backed tree care. The team, led by ISA Certified Arborists with advanced qualifications including PPQ and TRAQ, takes pride in protecting properties while preserving the natural beauty of Florida's landscapes.

Taking care of your trees is about more than a simple cut. "Treating before diagnostics is not just careless, it's malpractice" Says Christopher Forrest owner and ISA Certified Arborist at SB Tree Service.

Expert Services Offered by SB Tree Service

Tree Removal - Safe and efficient removal of hazardous or unwanted trees.

Structural Pruning - Precision pruning designed to strengthen trees for long-term health.

Prescription Pruning - Customized pruning plans developed by PPQ-qualified arborists.

Tree Trimming & Canopy Cleaning - Enhancing aesthetics while promoting healthy growth.

Stump Grinding and Removal - Clean and thorough elimination of unwanted stumps.

Land Clearing & Brush Removal - Preparing sites for landscaping or development projects.

Hurricane Mitigation and Storm Damage Cleanup - Emergency response to protect homes and businesses.

Tree Risk Assessment - Professional evaluations performed by TRAQ-certified arborists.

A Commitment to Quality and Community

From emergency storm response to ongoing tree maintenance, SB Tree Service is dedicated to providing prompt, professional, and transparent service. The company's team of detail-oriented professionals has earned high customer ratings, currently averaging 4.8 out of 5 stars On Google, Yelp, BBB, Facebook and multiple industry awards .

Clients benefit from:

Free estimates with fair, competitive pricing.

24/7 emergency response for urgent needs.

Personalized care for homeowners, HOAs, apartment complexes, commercial developments and municipal and community areas.

Full compliance with state licensing and safety standards.

Why Choose SB Tree Service?

SB Tree Service stands out as the go-to provider for comprehensive tree care in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Holly Hill, Daytona Beach, South Daytona, Port Orange, Ponce Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Samsula, Osteen, Geneva, DeBary, Orange City, Deltona, DeLand, Deleon Springs, Lake Helen, Bunnell, Flagler Beach and more.

Combining advanced arborist knowledge with hands-on expertise, the company offers unmatched reliability and professionalism. Whether it's preventative maintenance, property safety, or emergency cleanup, SB Tree Service delivers results that protect both trees and property value.

For more information or to schedule a free estimate, visit sbtreeservice.com or call 386-320-3056.

Contact Information

Christopher Forrest

CEO

info.sbtreeservice@gmail.com

(386) 320-3056

Jamie Schoenig

Content Creator

jamie@webdaytona.com





SOURCE: SB Tree Service

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/sb-tree-service-brings-certified-expertise-and-reliable-tree-care-to-homes-and-business-1080898