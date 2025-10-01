Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD) (the "Company") announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $20,762.14 of indebtedness to a non-arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of 92,276 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.225 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement shall be subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Debt Settlement is constituted "related party transactions" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as an insider of the Company will receive an aggregate of 92,276 Common Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101.

Forward-Looking Information

