Thetford LLC, a global designer and distributor of sanitation, refrigeration and cooking products for the recreational vehicle and marine OEM industry and aftermarkets, has acquired Dave Carter Associates, Inc. (DCA), a distributor of electrical, plumbing and building supplies to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries. The transaction brings together a leading global brand in RV products and systems innovation with a highly respected distributor focused on the North American manufactured housing and recreational vehicle markets.

Thetford CEO Stéphane Cordeille stated, "The combination of Thetford and DCA, two longtime leaders in our markets, will create a powerful global platform positioned to provide an even broader range of products, expanded logistical capabilities across 65 countries, and best-in-class, on-time customer service. This transaction supports the continued growth of our world-class product design and distribution capabilities in North America."

Continued Cordeille, "In particular, increasing our scale in the world's largest RV and manufactured housing market will unleash greater financial, management and operational resources to fuel our growth worldwide. We'll be better positioned than ever to meet our customers' needs in every market and in each line of business across the 65 countries where we operate."

Aaron LaFleur, previously Regional Manager for DCA who will now assume the role of General Manager of the North American RV business, said, "The combined Thetford-DCA platform ensures stability for the valued employees, customers and suppliers who have placed their trust in us over the years and provides new resources to unlock opportunities for growth, expand our offerings, and further strengthen our level of customer service that is already the best in the business."

David Froom, formerly DCA Vice President, Sales Marketing and now appointed General Manager of the North American Manufactured Housing business, added, "Joining forces with Thetford will position us to better capitalize on manufactured housing's emerging role as a resilient, cost-effective solution for consumers navigating a challenging housing market. Together, we're actively exploring ways to capitalize on the additional resources available as a combined company to provide innovative new products and services to our market-leading customers."

About Thetford

Thetford Corporation is a leading global supplier of mobile sanitation products and RV care solutions. With decades of expertise, Thetford is committed to providing innovative, reliable and environmentally responsible products to enhance the RVing experience.

About Dave Carter Associates

Since being founded in 1978 by 2022 RV/MH Hall of Fame Inductee David Carter Sr. and subsequently operated by dedicated staff and family members, Dave Carter Associates has been a leading and innovative supplier in distributing OEM components and solutions to the recreational vehicle and manufactured and modular housing industry. We continue to develop and distribute new components to enhance our customers' product and provide a better experience to their customers.

