Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage Launches State-of-the-Art Bullion Production Facility with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Global precious metals leader expands capabilities with serialized silver bars and enhanced quality standards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Dillon Gage, a global leader in precious metals trading, refining and storage, today announced two significant advancements at its Dallas-based refinery: The official launch of a new facility producing serialized silver investment bars and the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its quality management system.

For nearly 50 years, Dillon Gage has led the industry through its commitment to service, innovation and integrity. The refinery's new ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects a thorough audit of its quality management processes, including environmental controls, operational traceability and client-focused service protocols. Bullion products produced from an ISO 9001:2015 certified scope are eligible for holding within US Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs).

"The ISO 9001:2015 designation signals our continued pursuit of excellence," said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage. "This certification confirms what our clients have long experienced: precision, transparency and high-performance standards in everything we do."

In tandem with this certification, Dillon Gage has expanded its capabilities with the introduction of in-house bullion operations. The new facility is now producing a line of Dillon Gage-branded silver bars available in 10 oz, 1 kilo and 100 oz formats. Each bar carries a unique serial number and is made from traceable material aligned with ISO 9001:2015 compliance standards. Optional laser engraving is available on larger bars.

"The introduction of our own investment bar lineup brings a new level of value and consistency to the market," said Hanlon. "Clients can now source refined metal and finished product from one trusted partner, with quality and accountability built into every step."

These developments represent Dillon Gage's continued investment in a vertically integrated model. Clients benefit from a seamless suite of services, including refining, trading, minting, diamond purchasing, stone removal and secure, insured storage through the company's wholly-owned International Depository Services network.

The Dallas refinery processes everything from high-karat gold to low-grade sweeps and offers some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. All settlements are managed in-house with no middleman. Clients can track their lots and settlements in real time through the proprietary FizRefinery portal.

As a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the Jewelers Board of Trade, an Associate of the London Bullion Market Association, International Precious Metals Institute, National Pawnbrokers Association and Fairmined Authorized Supplier, Dillon Gage operates with an unwavering commitment to ethics, environmental responsibility and global best practices.

Hanlon continued, "The Dillon Gage Mint is a significant step forward in our mission to innovate within the precious metals industry. As we continue to grow and expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to offering our clients and partners the best in precious metals services and products."

For more information about Dillon Gage and its new minting initiative, please visit DillonGage.com.

About Dillon Gage:

Dillon Gage is the global leader in physical precious metals trading and technology. Since its establishment in 1976, Dillon Gage has continuously led the industry in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a select few authorized bullion purchasers for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion, electronic trading of precious metals, fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The company operates strategic subsidiaries, including FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining, Bullion Production and International Depository Services Group. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities in Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at DillonGage.com.

About ISO:

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards. ISO is a network of national standards bodies of 173 countries, with a Central Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

