ITR Concession Company LLC: The Indiana Toll Road Launches "Be Secure. Stay Secure." Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign with Local Partnerships

ELKHART, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is proud to announce its participation in this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the launch of its "Be Secure. Stay Secure." campaign, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity knowledge across local communities. In partnership with regional universities, senior living centers, and the YMCA of Steuben County, ITRCC will focus this year on educating individuals about the importance of password security and proactive safety measures to stay vigilant in today's digital landscape.

Building on last year's campaign theme, Think Before You Click, centered around smishing awareness, this year's initiative will focus on empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge to safeguard their personal information from cyber threats. With the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) theme of "Building a Stronger Cyber America," ITRCC is committed to playing an integral role in strengthening the community's collective cybersecurity posture.

"Cybersecurity doesn't stop at the desktop. Whether you're at home, on the road, or in the workplace, the risks are constant, and staying secure means staying vigilant," an ITRCC Executive added. "By partnering with local organizations, we can deliver practical tips on cybersecurity directly to the community and help individuals of all ages recognize and mitigate online risks."

The "Be Secure. Stay Secure." campaign will be held across four locations in October:

Indiana University South Bend | October 7, 2025 at 6:45 p.m. ET Portage Commons Senior Enrichment Center | October 22, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET Silver Birch of Mishawaka | October 28, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET YMCA of Steuben County | October 31, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET

ITRCC's "Be Secure. Stay Secure." campaign reinforces the idea that cybersecurity doesn't have to be overwhelming or technical to be effective. By sharing clear, practical tips in familiar community settings, ITRCC aims to support individuals in taking small steps that lead to lasting digital safety.

For more information on the "Be Secure. Stay Secure." campaign or to register for upcoming please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

