Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
02.10.2025 00:50 Uhr
International Kids Runway: 18-Year-Old Influencer Vivian Lang Hosts Successful Charity Concert for BC Children's Hospital

Entrepreneur and Former IKR Model's Event Title Sponsored by International Kids Runway, Attracts 300 Attendees in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / The Vivian Lang Charity Concert, proudly presented by International Kids Runway (IKR), was successfully held on Sept. 27 in Vancouver. The event attracted more than 300 attendees and received special support from BC Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sunita Dhir. Proceeds will be donated to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation's Music Therapy Program, bringing the healing power of music to children undergoing treatment.

Vivian Lang Charity Concert

Vivian Lang Charity Concert

Vivian Lang, once a runway model and collaborator with IKR, has grown into a representative figure of Canada's new generation. She became a TikTok influencer with over one million followers at 15, and has just turned 18. Beyond her success in music and social media, she also demonstrated her entrepreneurial vision by founding the children's fashion e-commerce platform Drippi, which was acquired by IKR in August 2025 as part of its horizontal expansion. With this acquisition, IKR is gradually building an ecosystem that integrates runway, content, and e-commerce, offering children opportunities to shine while also providing designers effective market solutions.

At the concert, Vivian captivated the audience with piano solos, classic renditions, and original works, while sharing her personal journey and passion for philanthropy. She also called for greater awareness of music therapy, stating, "As I stand here tonight, what I want most is to bring love back to the community. This concert is not only about music - it's about using music as a bridge … I believe music has the power to heal, to uplift, and to remind us that none of us are ever truly alone."

MLA Sunita Dhir praised Vivian's efforts, saying, "It is inspiring to see young people not only pursue their dreams but also channel their influence into creating social value. This is the greatest asset to our community."

"Vivian's journey - from model to musician, from influencer to entrepreneur, and now as a philanthropic leader - reflects the very spirit of what IKR stands for: empowering the next generation to shine on stage, in business, and in society," said Shelby Wang, CEO of International Kids Runway. "Her founding of Drippi, which later became part of IKR, exemplifies how young creators are shaping culture and driving innovation in children's fashion. We are proud to support her evolution and continue building opportunities where talent, creativity, and social responsibility meet."

The concert concluded in an atmosphere filled with artistry and compassion, as every ticket purchased became a contribution to ensuring the continuation of the music therapy program for children in need.

About International Kids Runway (IKR)

International Kids Runway is one of North America's leading children's fashion platforms, providing professional runway experiences and brand partnership opportunities for youth aged 3-18. In August 2025, IKR acquired the children's fashion e-commerce platform Drippi, further expanding its ecosystem that integrates runway, content, and e-commerce. For more information, visit IKRunway.com.

Contact Information

IKR TEAM
Media & Communications
team@ikrunway.com
+17785123707

.

SOURCE: International Kids Runway



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/18-year-old-influencer-vivian-lang-hosts-successful-charity-concer-1081015

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
