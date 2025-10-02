Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., a leading law firm for maritime and admiralty law that is renowned for its experience in vacation and cruise ship-related injury cases, proudly announces its nationwide expansion. Its newest office, located in Seattle, WA, reflects the firm's continued commitment to providing excellence in legal representation for maritime injury victims.

Seattle's prime location on the water means that residents and visitors alike frequently experience injuries while out for a day of boating or on vacations. Located at 1325 Fourth Ave., Suite 1744, the new Seattle office allows Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. to better serve clients in Seattle as well as the surrounding regions of the Pacific Northwest. The firm is backed by many accolades and over 200 years of combined experience. Its record stands at recovering over $500 million for the injured clients it represents, giving it the top distinction as America's leading maritime law firm.

"Our new Seattle office bolsters our ability to meet the needs of our clients who have been impacted by maritime and cruise ship injuries along the Pacific Coast," said Ryan Hunt, Seattle cruise ship accident lawyer. "Seattle has long been a major hub for maritime activities, and by expanding into this key location, it allows us to use our reputation as the leading maritime law firm in the country to provide award-winning legal representation to an even greater audience in need of these services."

Founded in 1971, Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. has carved out a reputation for combining compassion and integrity to get results on behalf of its clients who have been hurt while on a variety of vessels. The reputable maritime law firm features a team of 19 full-time attorneys at its seven offices across the United States. Each attorney for the firm focuses on representing a variety of clients injured in maritime accidents, including passengers, crew members, and an array of other maritime workers who have sustained injuries while working on recreational boats, cargo vessels, and cruise ships.

Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. has received numerous accolades over the years. Among these acknowledgements, it was named to Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms" for nearly a decade. Its attorneys have also been recognized individually in Best Lawyers® and Super Lawyers® in the field of maritime and admiralty law. They proudly acknowledge the notable successes of Charles Lipcon (2020) and Jason R. Margulies (2025), each having been named "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty and Maritime Law for Miami, a distinguished lifetime recognition achieved by two of the firm's members.

In addition to representing clients located in Seattle, WA, and the surrounding areas, the Seattle office will also provide access to all global resources through Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. This allows all victims of maritime accidents to receive expert legal advocacy under all circumstances, regardless of where the accident occurred.

Since its founding, Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. has provided complimentary consultations for victims of maritime injuries, allowing those who have been impacted by these accidents on the water to gain legal insight. As it uses a contingency fee model, clients of this maritime firm do not pay anything unless the case is successfully settled through negotiations or a winning courtroom verdict.

Many laws can be difficult to decipher, particularly those that involve maritime laws. It can be a challenge for injured victims to determine what they need to do while abiding by time limits imposed for filing lawsuits. For those who have been injured in a maritime accident or who have a loved one that has endured this type of traumatic event, contact Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. at their new Seattle office for a complimentary case evaluation. Call or visit their website to learn more.

Founded in 1971, Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. is an internationally recognized award-winning maritime and admiralty law firm. With seven offices across the United States, the firm has successfully recovered over $500 million for clients who have sustained injuries on cruise ships and other vessels at sea. For more information, visit www.lipcon.com.

