Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 03:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Germany Trade & Invest: German Business Initiative to Invest 735 Billion Euros

The 105-member "Made for Germany" group says it will spend hundreds of billions in the coming three years, stimulating the national economy.

BERLIN, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement, which comes amidst government conferrals on the economy, attaches a new, higher figure to promises made in July of massive private-sector stimulus.

The "Made for Germany" initiative is led, among others, by Siemens and Deutsche Bank. Since the summer, it has grown from 61 to 105 members and now includes multinational corporations as well as SMEs and start-ups. On September 30, US software giant Microsoft announced it was joining the group.

The funds in question include new capital investments, expenditures for research and development and pledges made by international investors.

"With Made for Germany, we are sending a clear signal," the group said in a statement quoted by various German newspapers. "We're committed to Germany as a business location. We aren't withdrawing capital. We're investing and in so doing are actively shaping Germany's future."

"The increase in the amount of money being discussed and the number of members speaks volumes about the significance of the Made for Germany initiative," says Germany Trade & Invest CEO Julia Braune. "Dynamic economic developments are underway in Germany, and international businesses can get involved and profit from that."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest, Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.

jefferson.chase@gtai.de

+49 30 200099170

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/german-business-initiative-to-invest-735-billion-euros-302572360.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.