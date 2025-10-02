

On September 23, 2025, [Hong Kong-29, August 2025] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (?Leon Inspection? or the ?Company?, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is pleased to announce that, one day prior to China's official announcement of its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), the Group's Low-Carbon Company officially released the "Global Article 6 Readiness Rating Report" (both Chinese and English versions). This report marks the world's first comprehensive assessment evaluating the readiness of all 195 Parties to the Paris Agreement to participate in the Article 6-based global carbon market. Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has been reshaping global carbon market governance by establishing two market-based mechanisms: the voluntary cooperative approaches (Article 6.2) and the centrally regulated "Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism" (Article 6.4). These mechanisms draw extensively on lessons learned from the Kyoto Protocol era and past voluntary carbon market (VCM) developments. Their effective and scalable implementation is considered crucial to achieving the ambitious climate goals of the Paris Agreement. This report presents the first-ever global landscape of Article 6 readiness across all 195 Parties. The rating framework encompasses four key pillars: regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, financial support, and implementation practices. Based on rigorous primary and secondary data, Parties are categorized into four tiers: A Level (Ready), B Level (Approaching Readiness), C Level (Developing), and D Level (In Planning). This objectively reflects each Party's readiness status as of the report's data cutoff date. The rating results reveal significant gaps and delays in global readiness for Article 6 market participation, while also noting encouraging progress. These positive developments indicate that the global Article 6 carbon market is maturing at a pace exceeding many participants' expectations. As the ancient Chinese saying goes: "A single spark can start a prairie fire." The significant advances documented in this report are far from isolated sparks. We are confident that Article 6 will profoundly reshape the global carbon market landscape, bring sustainable development and benefits to the global communities, and ultimately driving the achievement of the Paris Agreement's climate goals. About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. The Company continues to strengthen its global network layout, expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 80 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's ?3+X? development strategy. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of the industry. About Leon Low-Carbon Company: Leon Low-Carbon Company is a member company of China Leon Group providing specialized services in the dual-carbon sector. Amid the rapid evolution of the global carbon market under the new landscape of the Paris Agreement, Leon Low-Carbon Company continuously strengthens its capabilities in global carbon asset development, consulting, research, trading, and investment in mitigation projects across China, Southeast Asia, and Africa. It is committed to becoming an exceptionally professional and trusted global provider of comprehensive carbon asset services. On July 7, 2025, Leon Group was honored with the title of "Best Trading Award" for the year 2024 by China Beijing Green Exchange. 02/10/2025 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

