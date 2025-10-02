



HONG KONG, Oct 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, the identity verification and compliance service for blockchain and beyond, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0. With the adoption of crypto growing rapidly, Blockpass has created a flexible, powerful solution for blockchain identity verification and attestation which doesn't compromise on privacy or security.Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass' compliant network.With the addition now of On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0, businesses are empowered to create verified, reusable digital identities for users, both on the blockchain through on-chain attestations, or off the blockchain through zero-knowledge proofs. By working with existing attestation services on a range of blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana, users don't have to worry about building or maintaining their own smart contracts, but instead gain access to single solution that focuses on interoperability, and simplifies the integration process for their dApp or platform with the existing ecosystem.Through this system, businesses are protected from having to handle or store the personal data of end-users. Instead, through Blockpass' privacy-centric checks, they are able to rely on the verification result or 'attestation' that they issue, being accurate and true. With customisable elements that include identity document verification, accredited investor status, geographical residency, AML and sanctions checks, age requirements, and expiry dates, On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0 enables safe and seamless ongoing monitoring, and a reputation that only strengthens over time."At Blockpass we always aim to provide the most effective, efficient and up-to-date services to those that need them in this ever-evolving world of blockchain and crypto." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Being able to reveal On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0 is a real achievement for us as we make complying with regulations the most flexible, effective, safe, secure and privacy-centric it's ever been."With the new capabilities that On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0 offers, Blockpass continues to help the world navigate the developing landscape of crypto regulations whilst adhering to the strictest privacy measures possible. As blockchain and crypto expand in scope and adoption, Blockpass will continue to put out new and updated services that keep people on all sides of the ecosystem safe.About BlockpassBlockpass offers a comprehensive, cost-effective suite of KYC, KYB, and AML compliance solutions for Web3. Built by compliance and crypto experts, our tools lower onboarding costs, automate processes, and protect against fraud. Our core products include our groundbreaking On-Chain KYC(R) 2.0 for verified, reusable digital identities via on-chain attestations and zero-knowledge proofs, the Advanced KYC Bot for automated onboarding, Unhosted Wallet KYC for wallet ownership certification, and Travel Rule Hub for fulfilling crypto transfer regulation.We also provide specialized solutions like Launchpad KYC for crypto platforms servicing multiple token offerings, SAFT KYC for private token sales, and Node Sale KYC to verify node participants and prevent fraud. Our Outsourcing services offer expert personnel for compliance management. With a network of more than a million pre-verified crypto investors and more than three thousand crypto VCs, businesses can achieve instant onboarding and accelerate growth. Blockpass is a trusted partner for industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Cardano, and Polygon, helping to build the Safe Network for Crypto.Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:Website: http://www.blockpass.orgBook a Call: https://www.blockpass.org/book-your-call/Email: sales@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDN LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.