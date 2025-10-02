Dutch biotech Leyden Labs has raised a €30 million equity investment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund and Invest-NL to accelerate the development of its PanFlu nasal spray, as well as the Company's other mucosal pipeline and platform activities.

The support from the EIC Fund and Invest-NL helps strengthen Europe's preparedness against current and future viral threats.

This strategic investment further builds out the global syndicate of investors in Leyden Labs, now with representation by US, Asian and European investors.

Dutch biotech Leyden Laboratories B.V. (the "Company" or "Leyden Labs") today announced €30 million in new equity financing from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund and Invest-NL to advance the Company's clinical development of its pan-influenza nasal spray (PanFlu) and broader mucosal pipeline and platform activities.

A novel approach to respiratory virus protection

Leyden Labs is developing nasal sprays that block airborne respiratory viruses at their point of entry. By delivering broadly protective antibodies directly to the respiratory mucosa, this approach provides immediate protection where infections begin. Unlike traditional vaccines, which depend on systemic immune responses, these antibody-based nasal sprays have the potential to protect everyone, even those with weakened immune systems. Furthermore, they are designed to target the most conserved regions of viruses so they will remain effective even as viruses mutate.

Preparing Europe for future pandemics and reducing the burden of seasonal infections

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the critical importance of Europe's preparedness for future health crises. With EIC Fund's investment in Leyden Labs, we are backing pioneering science and innovative approaches to combat respiratory viruses," said Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board.

"As the Dutch national promotional institution, we are proud to support Leyden Labs in its mission to stop respiratory viruses at the gate with a preventive, easy-to-use nasal spray. With unique science at its core, this company addresses a limitation of vaccines, protecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised via nasal spray, especially during flu season or even pandemics. This investment strengthens Europe's resilience and autonomy in health innovation," said Ineke Cazander, investment principal at Invest-NL.

Strengthening the global investor base

"With PanFlu, we are taking a bold step to stop influenza viruses at the gate. We are proud to welcome these two esteemed European funds, each with the goal of accelerating innovations in Europe that deliver public benefit. Their support for our strategy to develop novel products to protect against respiratory viruses is a wonderful endorsement of our relentless efforts," said Koenraad Wiedhaup, co-founder and CEO of Leyden Labs.

"These latest investments build on the significant momentum in our fundraising efforts this year, including our $70 million Series B announced in January and recent €20 million EIB venture debt investment facilitated by the European Commission's InvestEU initiative through its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA)," said Marieke van der Lans, CFO of Leyden Labs.

Now with investors from the US, Asia, and Europe, Leyden Labs can even more greatly benefit from diverse perspectives that shape its strategy and create new opportunities to address global needs for protection against seasonal and pandemic respiratory viruses.

Scientific evidence underlines broad potential of PanFlu nasal spray

The antibody component of PanFlu, CR9114, is the most widely protective influenza antibody identified so far worldwide. It uniquely recognizes the wide diversity of flu viruses that exist. This observation makes the antibody highly promising to defend against all types of the flu, even those that have not yet emerged. Applying unique insights about the biology of the respiratory mucosa to research and clinical development activities, the Leyden Labs team is working to demonstrate that this powerful antibody can be highly effective in the respiratory tract to combat infections.

About Leyden Laboratories B.V.

Leyden Laboratories B.V. (Leyden Labs), founded in 2020, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. Leyden Labs is working to free people from the threat of respiratory viruses by leveraging its Mucosal Protection Platform to develop a portfolio of candidates aimed at providing protection against influenza, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses through a new class of broadly protective nasal sprays. Leyden Labs is supported by a strong syndicate of investors and ambassadors; VC investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Casdin Capital, F-Prime Capital, ClavystBio (a life sciences venture investor established by Temasek), Polaris Partners, Qiming Venture Partners, Invus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Byers Capital Brook Byers and Bluebird Ventures. The company also received financing from the European Investment Bank, guaranteed by European Commission's InvestEU initiative through its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HERA). To learn more, visit www.leydenlabs.com.

CR9114, Leyden Labs' lead product candidate for the PanFlu program, is a human monoclonal antibody that protects against influenza in preclinical models. Leyden Labs holds an exclusive license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson, to develop and commercialize CR9114.

About European Innovation Council Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is a deep tech investor across all technologies. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap, to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies. With its large network of capital providers and strategic partners it shares risk and crowds in market players.

About Invest-NL

Invest-NL is the National Promotional Institution of the Netherlands, committed to driving a sustainable and innovative future. We accelerate and finance major societal transitions in the fields of Agrifood, Biobased Circular Economy, Deep Tech, Energy, and Life Sciences Health.

As a system player, we connect innovative entrepreneurs, financiers, knowledge institutions, and governments-both in the Netherlands and abroad. We remove barriers, mobilise capital, and help develop emerging sectors. Through capital, expertise, and new financial instruments, we invest in tomorrow's solutions. Where the market hesitates, we take the first step. That is how we create impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001741614/en/

Contacts:

Leyden Labs Media Contact

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms, LLC

+1 978-800-7468

media@leydenlabs.com



Leyden Labs Investor Contact

Elizabeth Goodwin

+1 781-460-1784

investors@leydenlabs.com



European Innovation Council Fund Media Contact

Robert Schröder

Robert.schroder@ec.europa.eu



Invest-NL Media Contact

Sanne Snieder

+31 6 111 55 131

pers@invest-nl.nl