Camaroe Berhad Makes Solid ACE Market Debut with Opening Price of RM0.16 Per Share

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group"), an integrated aquaculture group specialising in the farming and processing of black tiger prawns, successfully debuted today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.16 per share, marking a positive start to its journey as a publicly listed company.

Camaroe is listed under the stock name "CAMAROE" and stock code "0371".

Founded in 2009, Camaroe has grown from 4 ponds to now, 138 ponds across 5 coastal prawn farms and a dedicated processing facility in Kapar, Selangor. The Group processes live and frozen black tiger prawns, both head-on shell-on and peeled to both domestic wholesalers and overseas importers in China, South Korea, and Taiwan as well as local wholesalers.

Through the IPO, Camaroe raised RM13.86 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 99.00 million new shares. The proceeds will be channelled towards:

RM6.89 million for the construction of a new processing facility in Bukit Raja.

RM0.73 million for the purchase of machinery and equipment to increase operational efficiency.

RM0.39 million for the installation of solar panels to support the Group's sustainability initiatives.

RM1.00 million for the establishment of a biotechnology department.

RM0.96 million for working capital requirements.

RM3.90 million for listing expenses.

Dato' Zainal Azman Bin Abu Seman, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Camaroe Berhad, said, "Today's listing is a milestone in Camaroe's journey from a small farm in 2009 to a fully integrated aquaculture group specialising in black tiger prawns. The IPO proceeds will enable us to build our new Bukit Raja processing facility and strengthen R&D through a dedicated biotechnology department. We remain committed to delivering long-term value while positioning Camaroe as a driver of Malaysia's aquaculture industry."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "Camaroe's successful listing on the ACE Market is a reflection of its solid fundamentals and compelling growth story. The Group's vertically integrated model, expanding international footprint, and commitment to biosecurity and sustainability positions it well to capitalise on the growing global demand for premium black tiger prawns. We are proud to support Camaroe in achieving this significant milestone."

The listing provides Camaroe with a strategic platform to accelerate its next growth phase, focusing on export infrastructure with the New Bukit Raja Processing Facility, farming innovation through biotechnology and R&D, and operational sustainability. As global consumers increasingly seek traceable and responsibly sourced seafood, Camaroe is well-positioned to meet this demand through its integrated model and forward-looking investments.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT CAMAROE BERHAD

Camaroe Berhad ("Camaroe" or the "Group") is principally involved in the farming, processing, and sale of black tiger prawns. The Group operates multiple aquaculture farms across Malaysia, including Tanjung Karang, Penor, and Marang, and processes its harvests at its Kapar Processing Facility. Camaroe's products include live and frozen black tiger prawns; both head-on shell-on and peeled, which are supplied to both local seafood wholesalers and overseas importers in key Asia-Pacific markets such as China, South Korea and Taiwan. Over the years, the Group has developed into a vertically integrated aquaculture player with a strong focus on operational efficiency, biosecurity, and sustainable farming practices. With strategic plans to expand capacity and introduce a biotechnology department to enhance farming innovation, Camaroe is committed to delivering high-quality prawn products while supporting long-term industry growth and export competitiveness.

