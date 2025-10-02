EG 427 Announces Compelling Initial Topline Clinical Results with EG110A DNA Medicine in Neurogenic Bladder Patients

Over 88% reduction in urinary incontinence episodes achieved in low dose cohort at 12 weeks

Good tolerability with no systemic side effects

First DNA medicine to selectively target, at the local level, a specific subtype of sensory neurons

Fully validates mechanism targeting type-C sensory neurons, opening the door to a broad range of other neurological indications

Paris, France, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicines for prevalent chronic diseases in neurology, announced today breakthrough initial results from a clinical trial of EG110A, its novel DNA therapy for neurogenic bladder. Treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO) in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) with the lowest dose of EG110A was found to reduce the incidence of urinary incontinence episodes by over 88% by week 12, with effect already clearly established at week 4. EG110A also demonstrated a good safety profile in all patients treated to date.

"These initial clinical results showing a significant reduction in the number of incontinence episodes at the lowest dose are truly remarkable. Treatment with EG110A to date has been well tolerated, and we are currently dosing the second cohort of patients," said Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at EG 427. "Although we are still early in the clinical development, for patients living with neurogenic detrusor overactivity who struggle with frequent, unpredictable urinary incontinence, we believe EG110A could represent a medical breakthrough. This reduction in urinary incontinence is expected to be highly relevant to patients living with neurogenic bladder and urinary incontinence for their well being and quality of life."

EG110A is a non-replicating HSV-1 vector designed to selectively silence the signals of type C sensory neurons responsible for the bladder muscle overactivity, whilst preserving other bladder controls. NDO is a common urinary bladder dysfunction caused by SCI and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease.

The Phase 1b/2a, open-label, dose-escalation study) is currently enrolling 16 adult participants with NDO following SCI, who have persistent urinary incontinence after standard of care therapy and who perform clean intermittent catheterization on a regular basis. Participants receive a single treatment course consisting of multiple intradetrusor injections of EG110A. The study is being conducted at four leading US institutions located in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"These results, a first in the field of neuro-urology, represent a huge step in the development of safe and precise DNA medicines for chronic diseases, a long-term goal for the whole industry. We really owe this breakthrough to the vision and dedication of our scientific founders, François Giuliano, Pierre Denys and Alberto Epstein. Their pioneering approach and dedication to the field is now delivering clinical proof," said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at EG 427. "For EG 427, as these validate a biological mechanism underpinning multiple diseases driven by type C sensory neuron activity, we can now envision developing EG110A more broadly in clinical studies in multiple underserved pathologies, including in the pain field. These initial clinical results also validate EG 427's HERMES platform, a proprietary non-replicative HSV vector system designed for precise DNA delivery, without systemic exposure."

NDO causes uncontrolled urinary incontinence, risk of kidney damage as well as urinary tract infections than can lead to death in 5-10% of the SCI population. NDO affects most (70-84%) patients living with SCI, an estimated total of 300,000-400,000 worldwide. Altogether, NDO affects at least 2 million patients suffering from SCI, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, across the seven major markets and has a significant impact on their quality of life. The European Association of Urology recently estimated that incontinence caused by NDO and other indications, such as overactive bladder, represents a growing economic burden of over €69.1 billion in 2023 in Europe1.

These data will be presented by Dr. Chambon during the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa conference in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 11:15 AM MST. If you're attending the conference and interested in a meeting to discuss these data in more detail, contact us on info@eg427.com .

This research was supported, in part, by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs endorsed by the Department of Defense, in the amount of $3,165,836, through the Spinal Cord Injury Research Program under Award No. HT9425-25-1-0505. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

About EG 427

EG 427 is the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 (nrHSV-1) vector technology in neurology. EG 427 has started a phase 1/2 study in the US with its lead DNA medicine candidate, EG110A, in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (neurogenic bladder)-related incontinence. This is the first human study of this type of a vector targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. EG110A is being developed to addresses multiple severe bladder diseases, including overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems. The company's unique HERMES platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction in specific regions and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons thanks to the control of sophisticated regulatory elements. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeated dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows for versatile DNA delivery for smarter DNA medicine.

