Baloise survey: less than half of the Swiss population are in a position to save

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results Baloise survey: less than half of the Swiss population are in a position to save 2025-10-02 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basel, 2 October 2025. How are the Swiss choosing to save? What would pensioners do differently in hindsight? How optimistic are the Swiss about their financial future? A representative survey by Baloise in collaboration with market research institute YouGov on the topics of financial planning and wealth building delivers detailed insights into the saving habits, wealth goals and financial knowledge of the Swiss population. How do the Swiss save? A recent representative survey by Baloise and YouGov Switzerland provides some answers. A total of 2,032 people from across Switzerland were surveyed in 2025. The participants were aged between 15 and 79. The findings of the survey highlight the importance of financial literacy and of addressing the topic of old-age pensions early. Saving habits: less than half of the Swiss population were able to save . 79 per cent of Swiss people believe it is important to save - but only 47 per cent of them have put money aside over the past six months. . 71 per cent primarily save for unexpected expenses. . In German-speaking Switzerland, 50 per cent of people save, in the French-speaking regions that figure is 41 per cent, while in Italian-speaking Ticino it is just 31 per cent. 79 per cent of Swiss people reported that saving regularly is important or very important. Saving is significantly more important to women than men - 82 per cent of women consider it to be important or very important compared with 76 per cent of men. Despite this, less than half (47 per cent) of the people surveyed actually saved in the last six months. There are considerable differences between the regions. Whereas in German-speaking Switzerland 50 per cent of respondents said they are currently able to put money to one side, that figure was only 41 per cent in French-speaking areas and just 31 per cent in Ticino. Almost every other person (47 per cent) that saves, puts up to CHF 1,000 aside each month. Security is the salient aspect of saving. Readiness for unexpected expenses was the most frequently cited motivation for saving (71 per cent) and almost a quarter of the population (24 per cent) considered it to be the most important reason to save. But the reasons for saving change in different life stages. Significantly more under 30s (19 per cent) are saving up for their own four walls than any other age group. This is the second-most common motivation for saving in this age group. Pensions: traditional products dominate . 71 per cent have a savings account; 52 per cent a conventional 3a account [special tax-efficient account under the third, private pillar of the three-pronged Swiss pension system]. . Only 31 per cent use a unit-linked 3a account. . 39 per cent of 15- to 22-year-olds invest in equities or ETF savings plans. Savings accounts (71 per cent) dominate the alternatives by some distance when it comes to choosing a saving method. More than half of the population (52%) have a conventional 3a account. Roughly one in three people (31 per cent) have a unit-linked 3a account. Around a quarter of respondents (24 per cent) invest in equities or ETF savings plans. The 15- to 22-year-olds have a particular affinity for this type of investment, with 39 per cent owning a product in this category. 54 per cent of the population pay into 3a products every year - with the majority (57 per cent) paying in the maximum amount. Meanwhile, 15 per cent have never contributed despite being aware of the 3a system. The main reason for people not paying into the 3a system despite being aware of it is insufficient income (64 per cent). Financial education: major gaps in knowledge despite widespread interest . 60 per cent of the Swiss people surveyed rate their financial knowledge as mediocre at most. . 69 per cent consider the financial education they received at school to be inadequate. . Three out of four survey respondents think it is important or very important that financial literacy is taught at school. There has been little room for financial literacy in school curriculums to date. This has tangible consequences as more than two-thirds of the population consider their own education in financial matters to be inadequate. There is clear demand for this to change: 75 per cent believe it is important or very important that the topics of finance, pensions and investing are taught at school. Currently, knowledge of these topics is largely gained informally. The two most important sources of financial knowledge are a person's immediate social circle (52 per cent) followed by bank consultants and financial advisors (49 per cent). Sources such as social media and podcasts (9 per cent) or online/physical courses (8 per cent) play much less of a role. Financial future: rising uncertainty . 57 per cent of Swiss people are currently comfortable with their financial situation. . That proportion falls to 44 per cent when asked about the future. . Biggest concerns: uncertainty about the pension system (24 per cent) and gaps in pension provision and/or an inadequate pension (20 per cent). More than half of the population of Switzerland are comfortable at present with their financial situation. The main reasons are a sufficient to good income (33 per cent), financial reserves or assets (23 per cent) and the absence of acute worries (20 per cent). When asked about the future, however, financial wellbeing falls to 44 per cent, reflecting a degree of scepticism among the Swiss population. The main reasons for this are uncertainty about the pension system (24 per cent), perceived gaps in pension provision or an inadequate pension (20 per cent) and a general concern about the future (17 per cent). Uneasiness is most marked among 30- to 44-year-olds, with just 35 per cent feeling at ease or very at ease, while around every fifth person (21 per cent) reports feeling uneasy or very uneasy. Early retirement: a pipe dream . 57 per cent of under 65-year-olds dream of retiring early. . Only 11 per cent take concrete steps to do so. . In retrospect, 37 per cent of over 65s would take a different approach to their pension planning. Dreaming of early retirement is very common. More than every second person under 65 (57 per cent) dreams of clocking off for good, but only 11 per cent of people take active steps to be able to do so. The widespread desire to retire early stands in stark contrast with the experience of many pensioners. In retrospect, 37 per cent of over 65s would approach their pension planning differently or start planning sooner. Advice: personal contact remains key . 53 per cent of respondents have received personal advice from a bank or insurer. . Advice obtained by telephone (13 per cent) or online (10 per cent) has only played a minor role to date. . Younger generations are more open to digital sources, with 42 per cent of 15- to 29-year-olds and 39 per cent of 30- to 44-year-olds agreeing with this sentiment. For savings and investment matters, the Swiss most frequently rely on personal advice from banks or insurance companies. 53 per cent of respondents have turned to such sources of advice in the past. Advice obtained by telephone (13 per cent) or online (10 per cent) has played a much less significant role to date. This shows that personal interaction remains key despite ever greater digitalisation. Digital consultations are most popular with the under 45s. In fact, 42 per cent of 15- to 29-year-olds and 39 per cent of 30- to 44-year-olds can imagine using such options in future. At the same time, there are differences between the sexes. Men (42 per cent) rely more frequently on self-help, such as specialist books, magazines or online tools, while women (41 per cent) more frequently obtain advice from their social circle. Summary Although the Swiss view their current financial situation positively for the most part, concerns about future pension provision are widespread. "These concerns can be significantly reduced through proactive financial planning, such as that offered by Baloise with its Insurbanking model. The gap between wishful thinking and concrete planning shows how important it is to raise awareness of the long-term impact of today's financial decisions. Making decisions about providing for your retirement and accumulating wealth should not be put off. Ideally people should start the process while they are young," says Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland. Contact Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel Website: www.baloise.com E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 70 53 Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81 About Baloise The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support,

