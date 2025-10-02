The countdown is on for the World Aviation Festival, the world's largest aviation tech event which this year returns to Lisbon, Portugal, from October 7th to 9th at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa. As the leading global IROPS company, Value Group will beone of the key players of this premier aviation technology conference and exhibition,showcasing on the international stage its revolutionary approach to managing irregular operations

Thomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, co-CEOs of Value Group

"We are proud to attend this event as a Gold Sponsor. It's a valuable opportunity to connect, share visions, meet aviation industry experts and design together the next chapter of airline disruption management said Thomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEOs of Value Group From Milan to Heathrow, Paris to Singapore, our mission has always been the same: standing next to airlines when it matters most. Disruptions are never just numbers they are people, journeys, stories. That's why we built solutions that merge technology and care: from Rubik GO to our Disruption Cockpit, we're shaping a new standard for IROPs and crew management".

Operating in 433 airports worldwide, Value Group is setting a new benchmark in passenger care: as an all-in-one partner, the company provides comprehensive passenger assistance from accommodation to transportation, combining cutting-edge technology with a personal touch to ensure exceptional customer service. This is what they call 'Artificial human intelligence': a combination of smart technology for rapid response during disruption, a functional and efficient recovery plan when airlines face an operational issue, and human contact to support disrupted passengers with in-person assistance at airports.

At the World Aviation Festival Value Group will present its services and solutions designed to deliver both operational efficiency for airlines and care for passengers. Applications like RUBIK GO are built to simplify disruption management, reduce costs and keep passengers supported, informed and cared for in real time. This groundbreaking technology developed by Value Group integrates multiple elements for managing travel disruptions and has been designed to facilitate full service self-handling for passengers.

In addition, Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEO COO at Value Groupwill be one of the speakers in the panel "What proactive strategies can we use to mitigate delays and keep flights on schedule?

Meet Value Group at Pavilion 1, Stand 1-180.

