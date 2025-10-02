Anzeige
02.10.2025 08:02 Uhr
Innocus Global Group and Naviator Global Sign Strategic MOU to Forge a Global Entertainment Powerhouse

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Innocus Global Group ("Innocus"), a pioneering technology and entertainment company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Naviator Global, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based family office and hedge fund. The agreement marks the beginning of a deep strategic partnership aimed at dominating the MENA and Pan-Asian markets, with a long-term vision of progressing to a merger and acquisition (M&A) to build a global, tech-driven entertainment infrastructure.

The MOU is the culmination of extensive discussions between the two entities and was signed in Seoul at Honors Asset Management in Yeouido District during a visit by high-level personnel from Naviator Global. The signing coincided with Innocus CEO Ricky Ow's trip to South Korea to attend key industry events, including Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) and the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), underscoring the partnership's strategic alignment with the future of technology and content.

"Partnering with Naviator Global is a transformative step for us," said Ricky Ow, CEO of Innocus Global Group and Fellaz. "Their deep expertise in cross-border investment, their strategic vision, and their powerful presence in the MENA region are the perfect catalysts for our global ambitions. This MOU is not just an agreement; it's the beginning of a shared journey to build a truly integrated, next-generation entertainment infrastructure for a global audience."

Naviator Global, which operates globally, identified Innocus as a prime partner in line with its investment philosophy of empowering innovative Pan-Asian companies with the potential for global leadership.

"Our mission is to identify and cultivate disruptive companies poised for international expansion. Innocus, with its forward-thinking portfolio and strong leadership, represents exactly that," said a senior executive from Naviator Global. "We are confident that this initial partnership will unlock immense value across the Pan-Asian and MENA regions. We are particularly excited about the long-term potential of a deeper integration to create a dominant force in the future of entertainment."

The MOU outlines a phased strategic collaboration. The initial phase will focus on strengthening Innocus' market presence and business development in the MENA and Pan-Asian regions, leveraging Naviator's extensive network. The partnership is slated to progress towards a strategic M&A, with Naviator Global acquiring Innocus to create a unified entity dedicated to building and scaling a mainstream, tech-driven entertainment ecosystem worldwide.

Contact Information

Chris Lee
CMO
chris.lee@innocusglobal.com

SOURCE: Innocus Global Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/innocus-global-group-and-naviator-global-sign-strategic-mou-to-f-1081081

