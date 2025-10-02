The auction is the first one implementing the resilience criteria stipulated by the EU in the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).From pv magazine Italy Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced that the second solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the "transitional" FER X program, has attracted 273 project proposals with a combined capacity of 3.16 GW. The procurement exercise is expected to allocate a minimum of 200 MW of PV capacity and a maximum of 1.6 GW. Commercial and industrial PV projects, as well as large-scale PV facilities, ...

