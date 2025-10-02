A Beijing-based research team has analyzed the risk to typhoons experienced by solar farms in China's coastal regions. It found 84% of photovoltaic expansion has occurred in areas at low risk to typhoons.Around 16% of the photovoltaics deployed in China's coastal regions are located in areas deemed high risk to typhoons, according to new research conducted by a team from Beijing's Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Meteorological Administration. The scientists utilized Landsat imagery to analyze spatiotemporal changes to solar distribution in China's coastal regions and assess the potential ...

