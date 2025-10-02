Acquisition brings Slate's total year-to-date investment in European essential real estate to over €800 million

Slate Asset Management ("Slate" or the "Firm"), a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets, today announced that it has agreed to acquire six essential real estate properties in Germany, collectively valued at over €100 million. Slate is acquiring the properties in three individual transactions, which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

The properties in the portfolio are modern, high-performing assets that are located in densely populated submarkets across Germany with strong purchasing power. The properties are leased under long-term, index-linked agreements to some of Germany's largest grocery and everyday goods distributors with whom Slate has strong existing relationships, including Schwarz Group, Aldi, REWE Group, and Edeka Group.

"We are pleased to be further increasing our exposure to Germany's essential real estate sector with this portfolio of high-quality, exceptionally located properties, which we are acquiring at a basis that we believe will allow us to create meaningful value for our investors," said Sven Vollenbruch, Managing Director at Slate. "We have been highly active in Europe this year and remain energized by the opportunities we are seeing to invest in European essential real estate across the entire risk spectrum. Our pipeline today is as full as it has been in several years, and we look forward to executing on a number of additional transactions before year-end."

Slate maintains a distinct focus on essential real estate, concentrating on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of assets vital to daily life, including grocery stores, necessity-based retail centers, and the logistics infrastructure that supports the distribution of food and other non-discretionary goods.

Since entering the European market in 2016, Slate has been an active investor, transacting on more than 1,000 commercial properties across eight countries. Year to date, the Firm has completed over €800 million in essential real estate acquisitions across Europe.

Goodwin Procter, JLL, REDEFINE Group, KPMG, Gleeds, Verifort Capital, and agradblue advised Slate on these transactions.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners across the real assets space. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001607204/en/

Contacts:

Slate Asset Management

Karolina Kmiecik

karolina@slateam.com