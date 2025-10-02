NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM Presents Full Edge and AI Portfolio at GITEX Global 2025

Innovation at the Core. Security at the Edge.

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM will return to GITEX Global 2025, Booth H21-03, from October 13-17, debuting its Duro Edge AI PC and showcase a portfolio that addresses industrial security, edge computing, and smart infrastructure-empowering enterprises and cities to solve today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's AI-driven transformation.

This year, visitors will experience NEXCOM's innovations across three main zones:

Smart Network - Secure, scalable, and high-performance connectivity solutions from edge to core:

OT Security product line with diverse mission-oriented DIN rails for resilient protection at the industrial edge.

Cost-effective security gateways enabling SMB and enterprises to scale securely and efficiently.

Dual 5G and dual Wi-Fi edge boxes delivering seamless high-speed connectivity.

High-performance edge servers optimized for AI and cybersecurity workloads.

Smart City - Innovative Edge and AI solutions powering smarter urban infrastructure:

Compact indoor Edge Computing system for space-saving smart city deployments.

Slim all-in-one panel PC for kiosks, signage, and smart retail.

Semi-outdoor Duro Edge Computers built for reliability in harsh conditions.

Edge AI inference engines enabling real-time image/video analytics and automation.

Smart Manufacturing - Next-gen Edge AI for automation and sustainability for connected industries:

Smart IoT data acquisition systems for green energy, HVAC, AQUA, and factory automation.

High-performance expandable edge controllers designed for demanding industrial workloads.

Advanced fanless edge automation PCs delivering outstanding compute and graphics performance.

Compact edge gateway ideal for entry-level industrial applications.

With innovations spanning cybersecurity, edge AI, connectivity, and smart infrastructure, NEXCOM reinforces its role as a trusted partner for enterprises and cities embracing digital transformation.

Visit NEXCOM at Booth H21-03, GITEX Global 2025, to experience the future of edge and AI solutions.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taiwan, stands as a distinguished global leader in edge computing and industrial IoT solutions. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, NEXCOM provides integrated services encompassing SD-Edge Computing (software-defined edge computing) and cutting-edge MOM (manufacturing operations management) platforms. Its comprehensive solutions include network and communication, mobile computing, video surveillance, smart city and retail, digital healthcare, AIoT services, OT cybersecurity, industrial IoT and industrial robots-all developed based on open standards. As a trailblazer in the industry, NEXCOM continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability, meeting the diverse needs of its global clientele with precision and sophistication. For more information, please go to www.nexcom.com.

