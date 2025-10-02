Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the "Company")

UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

The Company hereby clarifies its investment restrictions in respect of investment in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "Official List").

No more than 10 per cent. in aggregate of the value of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed closed-ended investment funds, except for those which themselves have stated investment strategies to invest no more than 15 per cent. of their gross assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds.

Additionally, the Company will itself not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.

Enquiries:

George Bayer, Company Secretary

Fidelity Investments International

Email: george.bayer@fil.com