Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
02.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
Syncron Inc: Syncron Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Aftermarket/Service Life-Cycle Management Platforms

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Aftermarket/ Service Life-Cycle Management Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc US52968025, September 2025).

For this IDC MarketScape, all 13 vendors either directly offer or enable through partners the end-to-end aftermarket/service life-cycle management (SLM) set of capabilities.

"We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape affirms our core belief that the aftermarket isn't just a support function-it's a competitive advantage," said Daniel Shearly, Chief Product Officer at Syncron. "Syncron's SLM platform is purpose-built to help manufacturers and service organizations break down silos, gain visibility across the service value chain, and create dependable, recurring revenue streams that put the customer experience front and center."

According to the report's vendor profile, "Syncron helps its clients improve decision-making by gaining visibility across the aftermarket data sets, which are often siloed from each other." The report went on to say, "Aftermarket service firms should consider Syncron when they are looking for a strategic partner that is focused on helping OEMs or dealers improve customer outcomes, make smarter decisions, and realize the full potential of aftermarket revenue opportunities."

Syncron's AI-powered SLM platform unifies aftermarket operations and data across the service value chain, from service parts inventory planning and pricing to warranty and service fulfilment. Built for complex global organizations and dealer networks, the platform brings together intelligence, automation, and visibility to help OEMs turn service complexity into dependable, recurring revenue. With deep domain expertise in parts, a strong foundation in AI and analytics, and a growing ecosystem of strategic partners, Syncron enables smarter decision-making, improved customer outcomes, and stronger aftermarket performance for many of the world's leading manufacturers.

"As service becomes a more strategic function within the enterprise, manufacturers are seeking platform partners that help turn operational complexity into commercial opportunity," said Aly Pinder, Research Vice President, Worldwide Aftermarket Service Strategies at IDC. "Vendors like Syncron are evolving their platforms to meet the growing demand for intelligence, integration, and customer-centric outcomes across the service lifecycle."

With this recognition, we believe Syncron continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for manufacturers looking to modernize service operations and unlock new revenue opportunities across the aftermarket.

To learn more about Syncron visit www.syncron.com

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.



Press Contact Faye Baker faye.baker@syncron.com

