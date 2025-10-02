Autumn is here, bringing with it a new set of household challenges: muddy entryways, worn carpets, dust build-up, and homes preparing to welcome family and friends for the holiday season. To help households transition smoothly, Tineco, a global specialist in smart cleaning solutions, introduces its Autumn Guide: practical tips paired with its latest innovations to keep every home clean, healthy, and welcoming.

Get Your Home Ready for Autumn and the Holidays with Tineco

A clean entryway sets the tone

With autumn rains, entryways quickly become dirt traps. The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra makes cleaning effortless with its 180° flexible head, edge-to-edge reach, and FlashDry system that automatically dries the brush after each cycle.

Tip: A quick daily pass in the entryway prevents dirt and dust from spreading throughout the home.

Natural cleaning and disinfection with steam

As we spend more time indoors during autumn, hygiene becomes essential. TÜV-certified for bacteria elimination and pet-friendly cleaning, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam uses 160°C HyperSteam to dissolve stains and sanitize floors-without chemicals.

Tip: Focus on kitchens and play areas, where cleanliness matters most.

Where elegance meets performance

As the holidays approach, the living room becomes the centerpiece of the home. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, Tineco's iconic model, blends art-inspired design with advanced technology. With edge-to-edge cleaning, smooth maneuverability, and an illuminated display, it impresses as much with its performance as with its style.

Tip: Placed in the living room, the S9 Artist PRO is not only a cleaning ally but also a design statement that reflects the care you put into your home.

A versatile stick vacuum for every need

For daily, all-around cleaning, the PURE ONE S70 combines powerful suction, a wide illuminated brush, and a self-emptying dock. Thanks to its internal self-cleaning system, it's always ready for the next session.

Tip: Easily switch between floors, corners, and fabrics for a seamless cleaning routine.

Fresh, cozy carpets all season long

Carpets often trap moisture, dirt, and allergens during autumn. The CARPET ONE Cruiser restores brightness and freshness with strong suction, fast PowerDry drying, and a self-cleaning function.

Tip: Refreshing carpets and rugs weekly helps maintain a healthy, cozy atmosphere.

Special Autumn Prime Day offers

From October 7-8, 2025, Tineco joins Prime Day with exclusive promotions. It's the perfect opportunity to highlight its smart cleaning solutions that make housekeeping simple and efficient-leaving more time for what truly matters.

For more information about Tineco and its full range of smart stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, visit fr.tineco.com

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

