Excitement Guaranteed: Stylish Tineco Devices with Attractive Offers Await Design- and Quality-Conscious Households This Prime Day

Autumn is just around the corner, bringing cozy moments and more time spent at home. But before golden leaves, rainy weather, and increased indoor activity put your floors to the test, Tineco is bringing stylish cleanliness to every home. Just in time for the upcoming Prime Day fall event, exclusive offers await design enthusiasts. Prices will be revealed on Prime Day, starting October 7.

Smart, Stylish, Ready for Prime Day: Tineco Brings Performance Home

This year's highlights:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Tineco's premium flagship wet-dry vacuum combines iconic design with advanced cleaning technology. Its elegant form and high-quality materials make it a true design statement in the home, while effortlessly keeping floors spotless.

With their clean lines, elegant color schemes, and thoughtful ergonomics, Tineco products integrate seamlessly into modern interiors, transforming everyday cleaning into an aesthetic experience.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

