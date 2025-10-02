Regulatory News:

Molins and TITAN (Brussels:TITC) have successfully completed the joint acquisition of 80% of Baupartner, a leading provider of precast concrete solutions in Southeastern Europe, following the agreement announced on August 4, 2025.

The transaction represents an important step in expanding their footprint in the region's fast-growing construction market. It reinforces Molins' global leadership in precast solutions and broadens TITAN's portfolio with high-value structural solutions, meeting the evolving needs of customers and communities.

Baupartner, based in Bosnia and Herzegovina with operations across Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia, brings strong technical expertise and a team of more than 280 professionals. Its founders will retain a 20% stake and continue to guide the company's growth trajectory, gaining the resources and support to accelerate expansion.

This strategic move reflects a shared commitment to diversifying portfolios, driving innovation, and advancing the adoption of efficient, sustainable construction technologies in Southeastern Europe. Molins and TITAN are already actively evaluating further opportunities to grow the precast concrete solutions business in the region.

About Molins

With nearly one century of experience, we are a global leader in sustainable and innovative building solutions as well as carbon neutrality and circular economy promoters. Our clients value the quality of our products and building solutions, which are designed to shape a sustainable future. Sustainability is the hallmark of our integrated business model that includes cement, concrete, aggregates, construction solutions, precast solutions, urban landscape, and circular economy. Molins employs over 6,700 professionals located in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia, Bangladesh, and India. www.molins.es

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

