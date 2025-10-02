The Chinese module maker said the solar cell was developed with the support of Hebei University. The device uses a carbon nanotube-based hole transport layer that could be used in TOPCon and HJT structures to boost output and reduce complexity.China's Hebei University and module manufacturer DAS Solar have jointly developed a silicon solar cell featuring a novel hole transport layer (HTL) designed to simplify production and reduce costs. In this HTL, the researchers replaced the commonly used PEDOT with carbon nanotubes (CNT) combined with PSS. The resulting CNT:PSS composite functions effectively ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...