Construction is underway of a 1 MW solar project that will power agricultural production in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The site forms part of a Korean government-funded program addressing the twin challenges of energy transition and food security in the region.Ghana's Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 1 MW solar project. The solar facility, to be located in the town of Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, will provide power to the Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme, a project boosting agricultural production in the region. The project forms ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...