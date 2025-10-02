Ideagen, a global leader in software for regulated and high-compliance industries, today announced the acquisition of SafetyStratus, a Texas-based provider of enterprise environmental, health and safety (EHS) software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002669851/en/

Ben Dorks, CEO of regulatory compliance software company, Ideagen

SafetyStratus offers a wide-ranging EHS platform with a distinct focus on sophisticated chemical management. Its specialized modules include chemical management, chemical inventory, radiation, hazardous waste and biosafety. The company serves a diverse customer base of university labs, commercial laboratories and large enterprises that rely on precise chemical handling and compliance.

This acquisition adds advanced chemical management capabilities to Ideagen's comprehensive EHS and quality management (EHSQ) solutions and will allow the company to offer Ideagen Chemical Management as a specialised platform within and alongside its existing EHSQ portfolio.

Speaking about the acquisition, Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: "Our customers in life sciences, healthcare, energy and manufacturing need sophisticated chemical management solutions that understand the complexity of their operations. SafetyStratus brings exactly that deep expertise in chemical inventory, radiation safety and hazardous waste management that goes far beyond traditional EHS platforms.

"This acquisition means we can now provide our existing customers with integrated chemical management capabilities, while offering new clients the specialized compliance solutions they've been seeking within a comprehensive EHS platform."

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, SafetyStratus has built a strong track record serving over 500,000 users across more than 10,000 locations worldwide, helping organizations reduce operational risks by over 70%.

This acquisition enhances Ideagen's ability to serve customers in labs, healthcare, pharma, life sciences and manufacturing by integrating SafetyStratus's advanced chemical management solutions with Ideagen's existing EHSQ software.

Aditya Avadhanula, CEO and Co-Founder of SafetyStratus, said: "Joining Ideagen represents an incredible opportunity to amplify what we've built over the past 15 years. Our customers have always been at the heart of everything we do from the university research labs conducting cutting-edge science to the manufacturing facilities managing complex chemical processes. Now we can serve them at an entirely new scale.

"For our team, this means we can focus on what we do best solving the complex challenges that come with sophisticated chemical management while leveraging Ideagen's global reach and resources to serve even more organizations that need these capabilities.

"This acquisition validates that there's real demand for chemical management solutions that understand the nuances of regulated industries. Together with Ideagen, we're positioned to set new standards for how organizations handle chemical compliance, safety and operational excellence."

The addition of SafetyStratus also strengthens Ideagen's offerings for public sector and critical infrastructure clients. Ideagen Government Cloud provides FedRAMP-authorized EHSQ solutions and its Ideagen National Security Solutions (INSS) division works with organizations vital to national security. These clients will benefit directly from the enhanced chemical management and inventory capabilities that Ideagen Chemical Management will provide.

Over 17,000 companies and close to two million daily users trust Ideagen to support them with their quality, risk, audit, health and safety and compliance needs including 75% of the top global pharmaceutical companies, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, 9 of the top 10 global accounting firms, 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands and over 1,000 government organizations.

The addition of SafetyStratus takes Ideagen's acquisitions to nine in 2025 including aviation noise monitoring business, Casper (September), environmental monitoring solution Envirosuite, wearable tech company Reactec and lone worker safety solution WorkSafe Guardian in August, food and beverage solutions SafeFood 360 and Authenticate in July, policy management solution ConvergePoint in June and contractor management company Beakon in February.

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk, and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements, and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and financial services, Ideagen's products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002669851/en/

Contacts:

+44 (0)7899 755 636