Asabys Partners Integrates Aliath Bioventures Life Sciences Investment Platform in Strategic Move with AltamarCAM

Strategic integration fuels Asabys' goal to build a beyond €1 billion life sciences investment platform in Europe by 2030

Asabys incorporates Aliath Bioventures' experienced team with a successful track record

Alta Life Sciences Spain I FCR fund to be co-managed by Asabys and AltamarCAM

MADRID and BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asabys Partners, a Spanish venture capital firm specialized in healthcare, and AltamarCAM Partners, a global investment firm specialized in private markets, have today agreed to integrate Aliath Bioventures (formerly Alta Life Sciences), AltamarCAM's life sciences team, into Asabys and to jointly co-manage the Alta Life Sciences Spain I FCR fund. With the strategic unification, Asabys' assets under management will expand from €300 million to over €400 million, significantly boosting its investment capacity, generating synergies, and ensuring continuity in creating value for investors.

The combination establishes a leading investment platform in Europe's competitive life sciences sector. Asabys aims to surpass €1 billion in assets under management by 2030 to invest across market gaps that span tech transfer, company creation, scale-ups, and growth stage ventures. Since its establishment in 2018, Asabys has invested in 18 companies across biopharma, medtech, and digital health, and has had 2 successful exits. The combined team plans to launch new life sciences funds across diverse market segments and deepen collaboration going forward.

The investment teams from both firms have collaborated for many years and co-invested in Deepull, Ona Therapeutics, and Inbrain Neuroelectronics. United by a shared vision and complementary approach, this combination strengthens capabilities and creates synergies amid a consolidating, complex market. Companies in the Alta Life Sciences Spain I FCR fund continue to perform well and will be supported by Asabys going forward. Future plans include the launch of a new fund in early 2026, alongside other strategic healthcare funds, to accelerate expansion and build its leadership to become one of the largest life-science GPs in Southern Europe.

"The strategic integration of Aliath Bioventures represents a fantastic opportunity to increase our team and capabilities, accelerating our plans to support the full investment spectrum, investing in the best companies from inception to growth," said Josep Ll. Sanfeliu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Asabys Partners.

Clara Campàs, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Asabys Partners, commented:"With Aliath and AltamarCAM, we share a similar investment outlook, scientific rigor, and a long-term commitment to founders. The addition of the Aliath team brings deep sector expertise, a proven track record, and a shared entrepreneurial mindset that will strengthen our ability to support the next generation of healthcare innovators."

As part of the agreement, the Alta Life Sciences Spain I FCR fund will be co-managed by both Asabys and AltamarCAM. Asabys' founding partners, Clara Campàs and Josep Sanfeliu, will join the Fund's Investment Committee. The Aliath Bioventures team will be fully integrated into Asabys, with Montserrat Vendrell and José María Fernández becoming partners at the firm.

José Luis Molina, Global CEO of AltamarCAM Partners, remarked: "Privatemarkets are undergoing a consolidation phase where success depends on building first-class technical teams and scaling them effectively to maximize investment outcomes. From this perspective, we believe this amalgamation is the best possible way to carry out our management activity in this sector and to continue generating value in the portfolio of the Alta Life Sciences Spain I fund, which, while solid, requires additional time and resources to achieve its target return, which remains our main priority."

About Asabys Partners

Asabys Partners is a venture capital firm specialized in the healthcare sector, founded in 2018 by Josep Ll. Sanfeliu and Clara Campàs, with Alantra as a shareholder and Banc Sabadell as anchor investor. With close to €300 million in AUM and 18 portfolio companies (+2 divestments), Asabys invests in highly innovative and disruptive companies addressing unmet medical needs in the biopharmaceutical and healthtech verticals.

About AltamarCAM Partners

AltamarCAM Partners is a global investment firm focused on private markets, with the primary objective of providing institutional investors -including insurance companies, pension funds, and financial institutions- as well as high-net-worth individuals, with efficient access to investment in unlisted markets: private equity, venture capital, life sciences, real assets (real estate and infrastructure), and private debt/credit. The firm does so through a selection of international managers and by accessing them via various strategies (primary, secondary, co-investments, and direct investments).

With offices in Madrid, Cologne, Barcelona, New York, London, Santiago de Chile, and Munich, AltamarCAM Partners has a team of around 300 people and more than €20 billion in committed capital from investors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asabys-partners-integrates-aliath-bioventures-life-sciences-investment-platform-in-strategic-move-with-altamarcam-302573097.html