Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Champagne Bollinger to launch a new Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition, Celebrating over 45 Years as the Official Champagne of James Bond

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Bollinger proudly unveils the Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition, a tribute to one of cinema's most enduring partnerships. This exclusive release unites Champagne Bollinger's signature Special Cuvée with the bold, unmistakable 007 style, marking over 45 years as the Official Champagne of James Bond.

Champagne Bollinger Special

The legendary alliance began in 1979 with Moonraker, though Champagne Bollinger was first mentioned in the book Diamonds Are Forever in 1956. Since then, the partnership has blossomed into a unique and historic collaboration spanning nearly half a century.

The Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition is housed in a sleek, black collector's box that embodies the elegance and intrigue of James Bond. Inspired by the hypnotic circles of the franchise's iconic opening sequence, the front of the box features a striking gold gun barrel motif with Bond's silhouette at its centre, a cinematic emblem instantly recognised by fans across the globe. The luxurious black-and-gold colourway is enhanced by subtle metallic embossing. The Bollinger name stands proudly in gold lettering, while the globally recognisable 007 logo is positioned at the base. The bottle itself features the iconic 007 branding on the neck collar underscoring the authenticity of this rare release that pays homage to the timeless style of James Bond.

"Champagne Bollinger and James Bond share a commitment to elegance, craftsmanship, and timeless sophistication," said Victoria Carfantan Director of Global Partnerships at Champagne Bollinger. "This release is both a celebration of our shared history and an invitation for Bond fans and champagne lovers alike to savour the taste of The Champagne of James Bond."

With only a limited number available, the Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition offers connoisseurs and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and champagne history.

In celebration of James Bond Day on 5 October, British Airways, the UK's flag carrier will be the only airline to exclusively serve Bollinger's Special Cuvée 007 Limited Edition Champagne in Club World (business class) on all long-haul flights from 1-5 October. Customers travelling in all long-haul cabins can also enjoy a fully immersive Bond experience, with the complete movie collection available via its inflight entertainment through to the end of the year.

Link to download images here.
For more information, visit champagne-bollinger.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787031/Champagne_Bollinger_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787032/Champagne_Bollinger_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787332/5542319/Champagne_Bollinger_Logo.jpg

2025 also marks the 40th anniversary of the James Bond film A View To A Kill, adding another chapter to the shared history of the two iconic names. Champagne Bollinger makes a signature appearance in the movie. The Champagne Bollinger flows at the party at Zorin's French estate as part of the high-society atmosphere and James Bond and Stacey Sutton enjoy a bottle of Champagne Bollinger, as seen in a movie poster. Bond (ROGER MOORE) pours a glass of Champagne Bollinger for Stacey Sutton (TANYA ROBERTS) at Zorin's French estate. JAMES BOND,and related James Bond copyrights and/or trademarks authorized for use by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., exclusive licensee of London Operations LLC. © 2025 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Champagne Bollinger Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/champagne-bollinger-to-launch-a-new-special-cuvee-007-limited-edition-celebrating-over-45-years-as-the-official-champagne-of-james-bond-302573030.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.