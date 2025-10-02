AKEEYO Unveils AKY-NV-X2, AKY-710 Lite and AKY-730 Pro at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show Hong Kong 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a pioneer in intelligent driving recorders and smart display technology, is set to participate in the upcoming Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show. The exhibition will take place October 11-14, 2025 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Visitors can find AKEEYO at Booth 7N06 to experience its latest lineup of products designed for safer and smarter riding.

Product Highlights

AKY-NV-X2

Equipped with an 11-inch IPS 1920P touchscreen, the AKY-NV-X2 is powered by the Sony Starvis 1/1.8-inch image sensor with an F1.0 super-large aperture, delivering exceptional image quality and ultra-clear night vision. Features include 2.4G & 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, voice control, emergency alerts, and integrated GPS tracking for comprehensive riding support.

AKY-710 Lite

A compact bike camera delivering 2K@30fps recording with an F2.0 large-aperture lens. IP66-rated and equipped with a 1,800 mAh battery, it supports OTA updates and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for reliable performance.

AKY-730 Pro

Equipped with a 1.14-inch IPS display and IP66 waterproof rating, the AKY-730 Pro records in 4K/30fps and 2K/60fps, and includes built-in GPS, a 3500mAh battery, and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for smooth and clear recordings.

Exhibition Details

Booth: 7N06

7N06 Date: October 11-14, 2025

October 11-14, 2025 Address: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Beyond the New Releases

In addition to its new models, AKEEYO will also present a wider range of innovations. The EYES AI Driving Assistant, with Bionic Dual Lens, Sony Starvis 2 sensor, and FusionAI ADAS+BSD, demonstrates the company's cutting-edge approach to advanced driver assistance. The AKY-P1 compact dashcam combines a 120° wide-angle lens, 1080P recording, and essential functions like G-sensor emergency recording and loop recording.

AKEEYO will also highlight the 710S and 710Pro action camera. Both feature 4K recording, IP66 waterproofing, and up to 6 hours of battery life, ensuring stable performance even in challenging outdoor conditions. With Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), the 710Pro ensures smooth, high-quality footage even in challenging riding conditions.

Media Contact: press@akeeyo.com

For dealership or distribution inquiries, please contact us by completing this form.

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO is dedicated to developing cutting-edge driving recorders and smart riding solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and enjoyment for drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and user experience, AKEEYO continues to expand its product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

For more information, please visit AKEEYO.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782931/AKEEYO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714582/5532578/AKEEYO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akeeyo-unveils-aky-nv-x2-aky-710-lite-and-aky-730-pro-at-global-sources-consumer-electronics-show-hong-kong-2025-302573431.html