Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 09:14 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Univers Launches EnOS Ark 2.0: Smarter, Faster, and Scalable AI for Energy Savings and Carbon Reduction

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, the global leader in AI for Energy, today announced EnOS Ark 2.0 (Ark), its most advanced solution for enterprises to accelerate decarbonisation with verified savings and compliance-ready carbon intelligence.

Recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, Univers continues to set the benchmark for applied AI in energy and sustainability.

Built on the EnOS platform, Ark is a modular, enterprise-ready application designed for scale. Unlike traditional systems that take months or years to configure, Ark connects meters, building systems, and IoT devices in weeks. Enterprises gain real-time visibility and control across sites, with AI-powered insights, natural language interfaces, and automated verification to ensure savings are sustained and auditable.

  • EnOS Ark Resource Management - AI-powered onboarding that streamlines device setup, with built-in data quality monitoring, instant fleet-level insights, and automated optimization and verification. Starbucks has connected over 10,000 stores worldwide, optimizing HVAC, lighting, and water filtration through Ark.

  • EnOS Ark AI HVAC - Next generation AI-driven automated optimization of existing HVAC systems, delivering up to 20% reductions in energy use and millions in annual cost savings.

  • EnOS Ark Carbon Management - Centralized Scope 1-3 management with an AI assistant for rapid application development, enabling data extraction, gap repair, and the generation of verification-ready compliance reports.

"With EnOS Ark 2.0, integrating AI and GenAI across its unified cloud-edge IIoT platform enables autonomous industrial operations and intelligent full life-cycle device management, acting in real time to accelerate the net zero journey," said Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers.

EnOS Ark 2.0 is now available to enterprise customers worldwide.

About Univers

Univers is a global leader for AI in Energy.

Univers' EnOS platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 365 million devices connected, 845GW of renewable energy managed, and a global network of 800+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/univers-launches-enos-ark-2-0-smarter-faster-and-scalable-ai-for-energy-savings-and-carbon-reduction-302573438.html

