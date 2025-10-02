Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Lambermon, PhD, as Head of Quality and Operations. Dr. Lambermon brings over 20 years of experience spanning pharmaceutical R&D, biotech innovation, and commercial manufacturing, with a proven track record in building and leading Quality organizations across the full drug development lifecycle.

Dr. Lambermon held roles at AbbVie Inc., and Baxter Healthcare in Chicago, Illinois, where he led global CMC programs, supplier and CDMO qualification/oversight, and implemented GMP-compliant quality systems. Earlier in his career, Dr. Lambermon supervised Quality Control operations supporting FDA-regulated manufacturing at NantPharma and Monosol Inc. and contributed to the development of AAV-based gene therapies at Arthrogen BV in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

"Mark's extensive expertise in Quality, regulatory compliance and Operations will be pivotal as we advance towards regulatory readiness," said Sébastien Plouffe, Founder and CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "He has broad experience designing fit-for-phase Quality systems, overseeing global supply chains, and prepare organizations for inspection readiness - exactly the leadership we need to support our next stage of growth as well as to secure strong partnerships with pharma."

"I'm thrilled to join Defence Therapeutics at this pivotal moment," said Dr. Lambermon. "With Accum®, we have a real chance to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients facing aggressive cancers. My priority is to build a scalable, phase-appropriate Quality organization so that our scientific innovation is matched by operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and-above all-patient safety."

Dr. Lambermon holds a PhD in Cellular Biology from the University of Basel, Switzerland, and completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Toronto and Radboud University in The Netherlands. He earned his BSc and MSc in Organic and Biochemistry at the University of Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

The Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Lambermon (the "Options"), in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The Options are vested immediately and exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

