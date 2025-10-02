US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) figures show solar developers adding 16 GW through July 2025, nearly three-quarters of new capacity, with solar and wind each near 12% of the mix versus coal's 15%. It says forecasts see solar overtaking wind next year and coal within three years.From pv magazine USA Solar continues to lead the way for the United States in its efforts to expand electric generation capacity. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), 16 GW of solar was added through July in 2025, accounting for nearly 75% of the 21.5 GW of electric generation capacity ...

