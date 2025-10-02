Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 08:47
29,430 Euro
-0,14 % -0,040
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q3 report on 21 October starting at 09:00am (CEST)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will release its Q3 2025 report on Tuesday 21 October 2025 at 08:00 am (CEST). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:00 am (CEST) and continuing until 10:00 am (CEST). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President & CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used during the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the release of the report.

Enter the conference call and download presentation material at: assaabloy.com/investors

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 5051 00 31
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 207 107 06 13
  • Participants in US should call +1 631 570 56 13
  • Other international numbers available HERE

For more information, please contact:
Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer, tel: +46 8 506 485 74

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloy-s-q3-report-on-21-october-starting-at-09-00am--cest-,c4244127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7333/4244127/b36368b6e5bc3c7b.pdf

Invitation ASSA ABLOY Q3 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloys-q3-report-on-21-october-starting-at-0900am-cest-302573451.html

