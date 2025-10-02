Regulatory News:

In September 2025, the state-owned enterprise Navoiyuran (Uzbekistan), the Orano group (France), and the ITOCHU Corporation (Japan) completed the evolution of their partnershipwithin the joint venture "Nurlikum Mining," thereby expanding their cooperation.

According to the agreement signed on March 10, 2025, in Paris, this new phase paves the way for the industrial development of the "South Djengeldi" uranium deposit, located in the Tomdi district of the Navoi region.

Under the updated structure, Navoiyuran and Orano will each hold a 45 percent stake in the joint venture. The remaining share will be held by Japan's ITOCHU Corporation as a partner of the project.

The project will be integrated into the local production base of Navoiyuran which will serve as operator, leveraging synergies through the existing infrastructure. This decision aims to reduce production costs and increase efficiency.

The "South Djengeldi" deposit is expected to provide stable production for 10 years. According to calculations, the average annual uranium output will be 500 tons, with a peak of up to 700 tons.

This project is part of the strategic cooperation program signed in 2022 between Orano and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Within this framework, joint geological exploration will be carried out with the goal of at least doubling the volume of mineral resources.

About Orano

As a leading international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Navoiyuran

As the world's fifth-largest uranium producer, Navoiyuran plays a key role in ensuring a sustainable and responsible supply of nuclear fuel. Specializing in the extraction and processing of natural uranium into uranium oxide, the company supports the global demand for clean energy through export sales.

With a workforce of over 9,000 professionals, Navoiyuran operates state-of-the-art facilities and employs advanced in-situ leaching technology to enhance efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. Committed to safety, innovation, and operational excellence, the company continues to strengthen Uzbekistan's position in the global nuclear industry, driving forward responsible resource development.

About ITOCHU Corporation

ITOCHU is a leading trading house and is engaged in a wide range of businesses, including imports, exports, and business investments in Japan and overseas in various fields, including textile, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, information and communications technology, and finance.

ITOCHU pursues a policy of enhancing its contribution to and engagement with the SDGs through business activities while listening to all stakeholders, including the market, society, and consumers.

ITOCHU will continue to implement projects to help realize sustainable energy transition and carbon neutrality.

